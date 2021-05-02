Prep Softball Preview: Young Menomonie squad showing growth early in season

Through one week of action, the Menomonie softball team has already seen many stiff challengers.

The Mustangs opened the week by being swept by Chippewa Falls 26-2 and 18-5 in five innings before falling to Bloomer 18-1 in five innings and Onalaska 16-9 on Saturday in Bloomer.

But for a team with little returning experience, some growing pains were to be expected for second-year coach Shelly Duex's squad, especially early on in the season.

"We're just trying to get outs here and our new players are getting the experience and they're getting better each time," Duex said after Saturday's games with Bloomer and Onalaska.

Senior pitcher Megan Buhrow and senior catcher Mackenzie Bird are the most experienced returners for the team. Bird, a commit to play at UW-Superior, had three hits including two doubles in Menomonie's second defeat to Chippewa Falls last Thursday and also had a pair of hits including a double on Saturday against Onalaska.