Prep Softball Preview: Young Menomonie squad showing growth early in season

Through one week of action, the Menomonie softball team has already seen many stiff challengers.
The Mustangs opened the week by being swept by Chippewa Falls 26-2 and 18-5 in five innings before falling to Bloomer 18-1 in five innings and Onalaska 16-9 on Saturday in Bloomer.
But for a team with little returning experience, some growing pains were to be expected for second-year coach Shelly Duex's squad, especially early on in the season.
"We're just trying to get outs here and our new players are getting the experience and they're getting better each time," Duex said after Saturday's games with Bloomer and Onalaska.
Senior pitcher Megan Buhrow and senior catcher Mackenzie Bird are the most experienced returners for the team. Bird, a commit to play at UW-Superior, had three hits including two doubles in Menomonie's second defeat to Chippewa Falls last Thursday and also had a pair of hits including a double on Saturday against Onalaska.
Menomonie had a season-high 18 hits in the defeat to Onalaska as Jaycie Luzinski led the hit parade with a 4-for-5 day, two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Burhow was 3-for-4 with a runs scored, Lydia Kistner had two hits in each of Saturday's games, Rhyenne Fuerstenberg was 3-for-4 with two steals and Cece Behrend had two hits and a steal of her own against the Hilltoppers.
"We're going to be looking to make each play, focus on what we're working on and if anything goes bad we just move on to the next one with a clear, positive mindset," Duex said.
The Mustangs play at River Falls on Tuesday before hosting the Wildcats on Thursday in what will be the team's home opener after the April 27 matchup with Chippewa Falls was rained out and ultimately turned into a road doubleheader. Menomonie caps the week by playing at New Richmond on Saturday as the Mustangs get into the full swing of a schedule that will keep the young team plenty busy in May and June.
"I think they have a lot of potential and I think they're going to do well moving forward." Duex said.
Schedule
April—29, at Chippewa Falls (DH).
May—1, at Bloomer; 4, at River Falls; 6, River Falls; 8, at New Richmond; 11, Eau Claire North; 13, at Eau Claire North; 15, at La Crosse Central (DH); 18, at Hudson; 20, Hudson; 21, Baldwin-Woodville; 24, at Medford; 27, Superior.
