The Elk Mound softball team returns a strong roster of players this spring.
The Mounders enter their third year under coach Samantha Stelter, who has posted 34-9 combined record in her first two seasons leading the way.
Two-year starting pitcher Clare Hallum returns in the circle to handle the lionshare of the pitching after earning Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year and first team honors last year in addition to being selected to the All-District first team.
Abigail Curry was a first team all-conference player a season ago and either be found in left field or shifting to the infield. Hailey Blaskowski was an All-Dunn-St. Croix honorable mention and will move from third base to catcher to form a battery with Hallum.
Sophie Cedarblade is back in centerfield after earning second team All-Dunn-St. Croix accolades and Morgan Radtke is back as another experienced infielder for the mounders.
Freshmen McKenna Diermeier and Issie Hollister are expected to round out the infield for the Mounders.
Blaskowski takes over behind the plate for graduated three-year starter Allison Linquist with experienced infielder Madison Borofka also moving on.
“We should be able to contend for a conference title and make a solid playoff run,” Stelter said.
Elk Mound finished in a three-way tie for second in the conference standings with Boyceville and Glenwood City behind title-winning Pepin/Alma a season ago. The Mounders fell to Altoona in the Division 3 regional finals.
The Mounders are currently scheduled to open the season on Monday at Baldwin-Woodville.
2019 Schedule
April—1, at Baldwin-Woodville; 2, at Fall Creek; 4, at Bloomer; 5, Spring Valley; 8, at Colfax; 11, at Durand; 12, at Boyceville; 15, at Elmwood/Plum City; 16, Glenwood City; 18, at Mondovi; 23, Pepin/Alma; 25 at Somerset; 26, at Spring Valley; 29, Colfax.
May—2, Durand; 3, Boyceville; 4, at Arcadia; 6, Elmwood/Plum City; 9, at Glenwood City; 10, Mondovi; 11, at Altoona tournament; 13, at Pepin/Alma.