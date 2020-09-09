Prep Sports: Big Rivers Conference limiting attendance to home fans for most high school, middle school sports this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attendance to most fall Big Rivers Conference sporting events will be limited this fall, the conference announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The Big Rivers announced a series of measures for the fall, most notably limiting spectators for fall events to the parents of home team athletes for most high school and middle school events amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Parents will not be allowed to attend an event hosted by an opposing school and parents can only attend events when their son or daughter is competing or performing.

Face coverings are required to be worn for the duration of the event for all spectators. All host schools have agreed to livestream varsity events for away families and schools may livestream lower level games if feasible. Streaming details will be shared by host schools prior to the event.

Girls golf and tennis will not be livestreamed, however parents of both schools will be allowed to attend these events only.

Strict mitigation procedures like masks, sanitizer and social distancing will be in effect at all events. Passes to home events will e given out within the next week with more information to be announced from the conference in the near future.

The cross country, girls golf, girls swimming and girls tennis seasons began on Aug. 17 in the first set of fall sports start dates with football, volleyball and boys soccer following when those sports opened their seasons on Monday. Those sports that began in August have started competition while volleyball and boys soccer games will begin next week. The first week of the prep football season will start Sept. 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1