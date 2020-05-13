Prep Sports: Big Rivers Conference will not schedule conference games during summer, will leave options for schools to schedule individually

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Big Rivers Conference will not schedule any conference games or tournaments during the extended contact days for spring sports that were afforded by the WIAA, the conference announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The conference instead will leave the option of how to utilize the 30 summer contact days up to individual school districts.

Menomonie athletic director Perry Myren said the school has interest in holding events this summer while recognizing the difficulty of scheduling with other activities usually occurring during the summer. The school is also waiting for more answers from the local, state and federal government on what may be allowed, prior to making any decisions.

"Once we get clarification on what we are able to do in July, we will then discuss our options and try to do what is best for our student athletes," Myren said.

The WIAA canceled the spring sports season last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic after having the conclusion of the winter sports season canceled in March.

