Prep Sports: Challenges exist for finding opportunities for spring teams to compete this summer

All spring sports events scheduled during this time will still require approval from district administrators and teams that assemble without the current year’s seniors participating are limited to five days of unrestricted summertime contact, which is the same as fall and winter sports teams.

The issue, Myren said, is with all the other activities going on during the summer kids may be preoccupied with other sports. If travel bans are lifted by summer, families might also want to take vacations or other activities outside of their homes, he said.

“We’ve just been trying to look at as many different options as we can to give these kids the best opportunity to use that time but also keeping in mine we don’t want to put kids in a position where they have to make choices,” Myren said.

Possible opportunities could be inter-squad scrimmages and it’s possible for the Big Rivers Conference to get involved. Menomonie has just been searching for another opportunity for the seniors to put on their uniform one last time, Myren said.

Coaches continue to stay in touch with their athletes, providing instruction and workout guidance remotely. Although coaches remain hopeful they can do something for their spring athletes, making it happen will be challenging, and that’s assuming any ban on gatherings is lifted by July.