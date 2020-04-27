Prep Sports: Challenges exist for finding opportunities for spring teams to compete this summer

There’s support for some type of summer activity for spring sports teams.
Finding a way to make it happen becomes more challenging.
While Menomonie athletic director Perry Myren said spring coaches have expressed a desire for some type of competition for their teams, what that will consist of is still up in the air.
“We haven’t made any plans by any means but we’re talking, and we’re trying to brainstorm and come up with a vision of what that will look like,” Myren said.
The WIAA Board of Control met last week and announced it had canceled all competitions and tournaments for the spring sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of Gov. Tony Evers safer at home order. Spring coaches can continue to use virtual coaching until the end of state tournaments for each respective sport. The WIAA also announced a 30-day out of season contact period for spring coaches to allow for spring teams to practice and hold competitions, as long as current seniors are involved.
With the governor’s order for all school facilities to be closed until the school year ends June 30 that makes the beginning of July the first opportunity for practices and competition to be held, assuming access to school facilities is permitted at that time. This will allow teams that include the current year’s seniors to conduct practices and competitions for up to 30 days, assuming restrictions on gatherings are removed, until the start of a student-athlete’s fall sport season.
All spring sports events scheduled during this time will still require approval from district administrators and teams that assemble without the current year’s seniors participating are limited to five days of unrestricted summertime contact, which is the same as fall and winter sports teams.
The issue, Myren said, is with all the other activities going on during the summer kids may be preoccupied with other sports. If travel bans are lifted by summer, families might also want to take vacations or other activities outside of their homes, he said.
“We’ve just been trying to look at as many different options as we can to give these kids the best opportunity to use that time but also keeping in mine we don’t want to put kids in a position where they have to make choices,” Myren said.
Possible opportunities could be inter-squad scrimmages and it’s possible for the Big Rivers Conference to get involved. Menomonie has just been searching for another opportunity for the seniors to put on their uniform one last time, Myren said.
Coaches continue to stay in touch with their athletes, providing instruction and workout guidance remotely. Although coaches remain hopeful they can do something for their spring athletes, making it happen will be challenging, and that’s assuming any ban on gatherings is lifted by July.
“I think the genuine approach to the WIAA (announcement) was a positive thing,” Myren said of the coaches’ responses. “It just becomes difficult because we don’t know what we don’t know. If it happens and we’re able to do it, great, but if this thing gets extended we run into another pitfall.
“I think it’s just the uncertainty that everybody is experiencing with all this carries over to the sports side too.”
