Prep Sports: Colfax's Meredith named finalist for WIAA scholar athlete award

Colfax senior Kameri Meredith was one of 16 girls named a finalist to receive the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's scholar athlete award.

Four boys and four girls were named in each WIAA divisions.

Meredith earned a total of 12 varsity letters during her high school career, playing volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. She earned Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference first team honors in volleyball four times and basketball in three seasons. She was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference player of the year in both volleyball and basketball her senior season. Meredith was named the team's most valuable player in volleyball and basketball three times, while being team MVP twice in track and field.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”

Scholar athlete finalists will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by Fox Sports on several dates to still be announced. Each finalist receives a medallion, certificate and plaque for display in their school's trophy case.

