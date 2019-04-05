Six standout Menomonie athletes will continue their athletic careers beyond this school year.
Jake Boyette, Lindsey Johnson, Michael Munoz, Lexi Hastings, Jennifer Radle and Destiny Haldeman all signed to continue their athletic pursuits at the college level on Wednesday at Menomonie High School.
Boyette signed to wrestle at UW-Oshkosh, Johnson will play basketball at UW-Stout, Munoz signed to play football at UW-Oshkosh, Hastings inked her letter of intent to play tennis at Luther College, Radle will be playing tennis close to home at UW-Stout and Haldeman signed to play basketball at UW-Superior.
Boyette is a three-sport athlete with the Mustangs, lettering in football, wrestling and track. Boyette was a four-time letterwinner on the mat and a three-year captain. This past winter Boyette won a sectional championship to advance to the Division 1 state championships and was also a first team All-Big Rivers Conference selection. Boyette qualified for sectionals in 2017 and 2018 and was a second team all-conference honoree in those years. He joins a Titans wrestling team that is currently ranked 21st in Division III. Boyette plays to pursue a degree in criminal justice or environmental science.
Johnson will stay in Menomonie as she plays women’s basketball for the Blue Devils. A two-sport athlete, Johnson is a four-time letterwinner in both basketball and tennis. As a tennis player she was a three-time state qualifier in doubles play and this past year was a Big Rivers Conference and sectional champion with Hastings as the duo finished seventh at the Division 1 state tournament, the best doubles finish at state in Menomonie history. Johnson is a two-time team captain for the girls basketball team and earned all-conference second team and honorable mention accolades during her career, helping the Mustangs win two regional championships and advance to one Division 2 sectional final. Johnson is planning on pursuing a degree in elementary education with a minor in coaching.
Munoz played along the offensive and defensive line for the Mustang football team, recording 40 tackles and three sacks on defense last fall. Munoz also earned silver and gold medals at state forensics for the past four years and is a team captain. He also serves on the NHS board has recently finished his GEAC certification. Munoz plans on majoring in education and is undecided whether he wants to teach at the elementary or secondary level.
Hastings will continue with the sport of tennis at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Hastings played No. 1 doubles for three years and had a cumulative 99-14 record in doubles play during that time. She earned first team all-conference twice and second team all-conference once. She was also a two-year captain for the basketball team, lettering four times in tennis and three times in basketball. She is a three-year huddle leader in FCA and plans on majoring in pre-dental at Luther.
Radle is also staying with tennis as she plays for the Blue Devils. Radle was a four-time letterwinner for the tennis team and played at No. 1 singles for two years for the Mustangs. She was a three-time sectional qualifier, two-time team captain and earned first and second team all-conference accolades during her career with the Mustangs. Radle plans on pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
Haldeman will play basketball for the Yellowjackets at UW-Superior. Haldeman was a three-year varsity letterwinner for the girls basketball team and an all-conference honorable mention selection. She was also a three-time varsity letterwinner for the track and field team, advancing to the Division 1 state championships last spring in the shot put. Haldeman currently is ranked 15th statewide in the shot put and plans on majoring in criminal justice at UW-Superior.