Prep Sports: Nine Menomonie athletes sign commitments to continue athletics in college

UW-Oshkosh competes in the WIAC and Phillips joins programs with plenty of success in their histories. Phillips has been a multi-year competitor for the Mustangs and boys cross country coach Adam Topper credited Phillips for commitment to improvement as most recently he helped the Menomonie boys cross country team win a Division 1 sectional championship in the fall, advancing to state for the first time since 2005. Phillips earned All-Big Rivers Conference accolades in his senior season and finished 83rd at the Division 1 state championships as the team came home fifth.

"Ethan along with the other seniors coming in really put themselves out there over the (last) summer and put in a lot of work," Topper said. "Ethan was not only doing the work of an athlete but also working a lot with a job, putting in a lot of hours as well as running every day and it made a huge difference not only for Ethan but the whole team. Ethan was a great leader, he was a captain as a senior, was on the varsity again, was an all-conference runner as a senior."

Brigs Richartz

Richartz will be playing baseball for the University of St. Thomas for the Tommies.