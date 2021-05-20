Prep Sports Notebook: Nine Menomonie, seven Boyceville and two Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers named Academic All-State

Nine members of the Menomonie wrestling team, seven from the Boyceville wrestling team and two from the Bloomer/Colfax co-op are among those to be named to the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association's Academic All-State team for the 2020-21 season.

Nominated wrestlers who obtained a grade point average of at least 3.25 or greater were recognized as members of the team.

Juniors Blane Keyes and John Kluge, sophomores Kellan Aure, Cody Kwak and John Whitwam and freshmen Brayten Casey, Walker Ferguson, Evan Henderson and Steele Schaefer were members of Ray Paul's Mustangs to earn the honor.

"For Menomonie wrestling to have over half of the athletes earn academic all state in this very difficult year is a true testament to the type of student athletes we have," Paul said. "Over the past few years, our program has put a great deal of time and energy into the focus on academics. It is cool to see our guys trust in what our focus is and be recognized for it."

Seniors Trett Joles and Nate Stuart, juniors Ira Bialzik, Tyler Dormanen, John Klefstad and Kyle Lipke and sophomore Emma Gruenhagen were a part of the Boyceville team to earn the honor for coach Jamie Olson. Joles is a four-time academic all-state honoree with a 4.0 grade point average, the school valedictorian and is a three-time state champion.