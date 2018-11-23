LA CROSSE — The Menomonie girls basketball team played spoiler for La Crosse Central’s season opener on Tuesday, scoring a 50-36 victory in a nonconference matchup.
Shelby Thornton and Lindsey Johnson each scored 10 points for the Mustangs (1-1) in the win.
The Red Raiders (0-1) were led by Rachel Peterson’s 12 points, while Madison Trussoni added 11, including a 3-for-5 effort from the 3-point line.
Central was 11 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Menomonie was 5 of 9.
Menomonie opens the Big Rivers Conference season on Tuesday at Rice Lake.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Onalaska 3
At Chippewa Ice Arena, Sidney Polzin’s last-minute goal forced overtime in Chi-Hi/Menomonie’s opener.
Polzin scored an unassisted power-play goal with 18 seconds left to even the game at three after Onalaska had scored three times in the third to take the advantage. Polzin opened the scoring in the first period before Chloe Beaudette added a power-play goal minutes later off an assist from Olivia Klass to push Chi-Hi/Menomonie (0-0-1) to a quick 2-0 lead.
Haley Frank made 29 saves in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie, who returns to action in Menomonie on Tuesday against Superior.
Boys Hockey
Menomonie 4, R/A/M 2
At Dunn County Ice Arena, the Mustangs doubled up the Saints in a nonconference matchup.
Kaleb Miller found the net twice in the victory for the Mustangs (1-0) with Ryan Sisko and Brigs Richardz each adding goals. Sisko and Carter Davidson each had a pair of assists as well for Menomonie.
Jackson Skutt stopped stopped 17 of 19 shots in goal in the win.
Menomonie opens the Big Rivers Conference season on Thursday at Eau Claire Memorial.
Monday Girls Basketball
Colfax 60, Hudson 52
At Colfax, the Vikings pulled away to a nonconference victory over the Raiders.
Four players finished in double figures for Colfax (2-0) in a balanced scoring effort. The trio of Kameri Meredith, Rachel Scharlau and Emma Hurlburt each scored 13 points while Alyssa Dachel added 10 points for the victorious Vikings.
Lauren Stolzman led all scorers with 20 points for Hudson.
Colfax plays at Bloomer on Tuesday.
Boyceville 39, Pepin/Alma 33
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season.
Boyceville (1-1) host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.