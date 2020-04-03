Prep Sports: Spring coaches, athletes look to stay prepared while season remains uncertain

With the spring season in a state of uncertainty, Olson has reminded athletes that the spring season is just part of a year-round commitment to fitness. With as fast as the summer flies by fall sports will soon be just around the corner.

But for one group of kids, cancelling of spring sports means the end of competitive sports. Unless there is a college sports career in the future seniors are ending their final high school year on the sideline.

“Hopefully the kids get an opportunity to play because I just can’t help but feel sorry, especially the seniors that put their heart and soul into the preparation for a spring sport and they don’t even get the opportunity to play,” Myren said. To recognize the work seniors have put forth during their high school careers, the athletic department has been spotlighting a senior daily on social media. It’s a good way to not only promote what they have accomplished but also to share future goals for students, including college destinations.

“We’re just showing that we care about them and we show empathy towards them and also just highlighting their accomplishments,” Misco said of the senior spotlight.