Prep Sports: Spring coaches, athletes look to stay prepared while season remains uncertain

It happened quick and there wasn’t much time to prepare.
Shortly after Menomonie High School athletes headed home for the weekend before spring break three weeks ago, Gov. Tony Evers announced the closing of all schools in the state. That made it very difficult for spring sports coaches to communicate with their athletes about a plan moving forward.
The closure was extended until the final week of the month leaving coaches and athletes uncertain if there will be able to compete this spring.
“That was kind of a gut punch. We didn’t really have a chance to say bye to our kids because they were just heading out for spring break and a lot of them left,” Menomonie boys track and field coach Craig Olson said of school closure announcement.
The WIAA stated on Wednesday on its Twitter account that it has yet to make a decision on whether to cancel spring seasons.
For now, all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended and coaches can’t bring athletes together or be involved with students until the public health emergency is lifted. While coaches and athletes wait to find out if they will play this season, they’ve needed to stay active and prepared.
Menomonie Activities Director Perry Myren said his message has been about being positive and be prepared to start in late April or early May, despite the outlook for a season looking bleaker as the days pass.
“Be ready to hit the ground running and be flexible because it’s going to move fast if we get that opportunity,” Myren said he’s been telling coaches.
Olson understands it’s a little bit simpler for track and field athletes to stay ready. The coaching staff has been sending out information on what athletes can be doing to stay in shape, whether it’s running or strength work using one’s own body weight. Runners also keep a log of how much training they’ve been doing.
“We sent out a list of things we want them to do, but obviously we can’t hold kids accountable right now, they have to hold themselves accountable,” Olson said. “We just keep telling them let’s assume we’re back the first week in May or last week in April.”
For a team sport like softball, skill work can be more difficult. Menomonie softball coach Shelly Misco has been in nearly daily contact with players providing sending videos and individual skill work players can complete. Being limited by what can be worked on, Misco has focused on finding activities that require few or no equipment.
“Softball is a very challenging sport to work on individually, so one main thing they should be working on is doing body weight exercises to keep strong and to keep in shape,” Misco said. “I try to think of things that don’t require any materials that they can do because everybody has access to different things.”
With the spring season in a state of uncertainty, Olson has reminded athletes that the spring season is just part of a year-round commitment to fitness. With as fast as the summer flies by fall sports will soon be just around the corner.
But for one group of kids, cancelling of spring sports means the end of competitive sports. Unless there is a college sports career in the future seniors are ending their final high school year on the sideline.
“Hopefully the kids get an opportunity to play because I just can’t help but feel sorry, especially the seniors that put their heart and soul into the preparation for a spring sport and they don’t even get the opportunity to play,” Myren said. To recognize the work seniors have put forth during their high school careers, the athletic department has been spotlighting a senior daily on social media. It’s a good way to not only promote what they have accomplished but also to share future goals for students, including college destinations.
“We’re just showing that we care about them and we show empathy towards them and also just highlighting their accomplishments,” Misco said of the senior spotlight.
The idea was sparked with discussion between other conference athletic directors, Myren said, and coaches have been proactive in providing the necessary information to promote their athletes. With the possibility that seniors won’t be representing Menomonie on the field, track or court, giving them one more chance to be recognized felt like good way to share how much each meant to their programs, Myren said.
“You try to find ways to make the best of a bad situation,” he said. “Anything we can do to highlight kids and show them that we care about them, that is kind of what it really boils down to.”
