At the beginning of the season the idea of challenging some school records was a goal for the Menomonie boys swim team.
Despite some adversity, they did just that setting three school records at a Division 2 sectional in Wisconsin Rapids last Saturday. Now they hope to continue to those strong performances at the state championships later this week. The Division 2 state swim meet is Friday night at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
Menomonie advanced four individual events and two relay to the season's final meet. Junior Kevin Leach will compete in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle while junior Austin Gjestson will race in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle. Both are parts of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that will also be competing.
Junior Christian Bilse and senior Carlos Mezquita join Gjestson and Leach on the 400 freestyle relay. Menomonie will have new lineup for its 200 medley relay as Menomonie head coach Connie Stokes will be making a final decision on who will join Leach, Gjestson and senior Adam Giljohann in the relay with junior Kaleb Kazmerek not swimming at state.
Menomonie went through a coaching change midseason as Stokes took over in December. Despite not being part of the coaching staff, she was familiar with a group of the kids through her work as swim instructor of the recreation department. Joining forces with assistant Kuehnhold, who was already on the staff, has work well for the team as the two bring different experiences to the team.
"Kelsey comes more from the competitive end and I come more from the stroke technique — what you can do to better your stroke and then you just speed it up," Stokes said. "I think the two of us complement each other because I can come in from one aspect and she’s coming in from another."
After a transition period of learning how to adjust to a new approach from different coaches the group learned to trust the new leadership. Giljohann said being close with teammates has been key to dealing with the adversity. The group was confident enough in themselves that they felt they could find success no matter who was coaching, he said.
With the challenges that exist in swimming, handing adversity wasn't difficult, Leach added.
"We’ve all been swimming for eight-plus years and we’ve all been used to swimming and all of its challenges," Leach said. "Adversity didn’t really come as a surprise"
The Mustangs have twice broken the 200 medley relay record, first at the Big Rivers Conference Championships on Feb. 8 and then again at sectionals. Their one minute, 40.74 seconds finish significantly eclipsed the mark of 1:45.03 set in 1997. It was also quite an improvement from their conference meet time of 1:42.90.
"We’ve been close to some of these records for a couple years now but I definitely believe in this group of guys, my teammates, my friends to go for it," Gjestson said. "Did I think we’d hit it by that much? I had no idea about that."
The 400 freestyle relay also set a new program mark. Gjestson, Leach, Mezquita and Bilse's time of 3:21.99 broke a record held since 1986. Bilse said their stark drop in time can be attributed to being challenged at sectionals. Needing to beat Tomahawk in the relay to finish in second as a team, the group put together a time noticeably faster than any other time of the season. The relay finished in 3:27.94 a week prior at the Big Rivers championships. Although the group finished third in both the relay and as a team that day it proved they were capable of challenging faster teams.
That characteristic is something Stokes has noticed this season. When facing the best, everyone puts their best foot forward.
"I really think that when they swim against people that are their level or better they are going to work hard, it was evident, we broke three (school) records," Stokes said.
Leach set a new mark in the 200 IM breaking a record set by Kevin Fober in 1977. Leach like Gjestson will be part of four events. It will be a busy day for the duo but Leach is hoping having strong support from a bigger group of teammates all down there together can be a boost.
"At sectionals it’s really nice to have a bunch of people just to get pumped up, and it will be nice at state to have that too," Leach said.
With six events and five swimmers down at state it's been a very successful season for the Mustangs. The program hasn't competed in more than three events at state this century and with more success in diving over the year, it's quite an accomplishment for all that qualified.
"I’m really proud of everyone that made it this year. It’s be a really long time since we’ve brought this many people to state for swim," Bilse said.
For a foreign exchange student from Spain, this was a once in a lifetime opportunity for Mezquita. He eyed a place on the record board that sits on the wall above the pool since joining the team. Despite falling short in individual events, Mezquita is thrilled to continue onto state and leave a legacy in the 400 freestyle relay no matter how long the record holds.
"This is something that I will remember for all my life and I will go back to Spain but I will remember this year," Mezquita said. "It’s going to be a good memory."
Reaching state has been a high school career-long goal for Giljohann. Knowing his time for the Mustangs is coming to a close the senior has pushed even harder late in the season. The chance it could have been his final race was the motivation to perform to his highest level at sectionals.
"As a senior you’ve been waiting a long time for this and it’s going to be your last race," Giljohann said. "When we were at sectionals you’ve just been training your whole career just for that one race and if it goes wrong you can’t go to state, so we just have to keep improving and do our best."
Kuehnhold believes another drop in time is possible at state. A difficult start to the week will allow the team to taper late to rest in the final days before competition. It's all about believing you can match up with the best, Stokes said.
"I think the boys are going to do well," she said. "The one thing is they have to believe in themselves and have confidence and I think they can do it, I really do. I think they’ll still take a few seconds off their time. I really believe that."
"They’ve definitely put the time in and the work in and it is showing," Kuehnhold added.
