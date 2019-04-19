The Boyceville Bulldogs have a number of athletes poised to take the next step on the road to state this spring.
A number competitors return for coaches Corey Day and Jacob Peterson, but an overall young Bulldogs team will look for continual improvement throughout the year.
Jasmine Windsor finished last year strong in the shot put and will look to build upon that momentum while Megan Hintzman returns after winning a Dunn-St. Croix Conference title in the pole vault and finished one place away from reaching state.
Jocelyn Wilson had success in the 100-meter dash in her freshman year showing her versatility throughout the short-to-mid distance races. Nathan Corr advanced to the Division 3 state cross country championships last fall and looks to carry that success into distance races in the spring.
Newcomers Preston Coombs, Brian Johnson, Caden Benson, Shiloh Wheeldon and Faith Harnisch, among others, could make their mark early for the team.
The Bulldogs have just two seniors on the team, so they will focus on development as the spring progresses.
Boyceville is scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Colfax before hosting an invitational on April 25.
Schedule
March—15, at Menomonie; 19, at UW-Stout; 23, at UW-Stout.
April—4, at St. Croix Central; 9, at Baldwin-Woodville; 18, at Colfax; 25, Home invite; 30, at Amery.
May—3, at Durand; 6, at Mondovi; 9, home invite. 14, at Durand (DSC Championship).