Prep Track and Field Division 1 and 2 State: Menomonie's Jacobsen works her way up to third in the 3,200-meter run

LA CROSSE — Isabella Jacobsen resisted the urge to go fast.

Until it was the right time to do so.

The Menomonie junior worked her way up through the pack to take third place in the Division 1 3,200-meter run for the Mustangs on Saturday at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

Jacobsen finished the race with a time of 10 minutes, 57.93 seconds as Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau won the race in 10:21.60 and Onalaska's Kora Malecek was second at 10:29.33.

“This is awesome," Jacobsen said after the race. "I’ve never done anything like this. This is a really cool, new experience and I’m really happy how it went.”

The junior resisted the urge to start the race quickly as many others did and instead focused on running her race as she wanted to have plenty kick left for the closing laps. Jacobsen was 13th after the second lap and 11th after lap five but closed with a flurry as she passed four runners on lap six, two on lap seven and two more on the final circuit to earn the strong podium finish.

“I think a lot of that had to do with running my race and not going out too fast," Jacobsen said of her strong close to the race.