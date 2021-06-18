Prep Track and Field Division 1 Sectionals: Menomonie's Williams wins high jump title, four others advance to state

The Menomonie boys (59 points) were fifth in team scoring and the girls (29) were 11th as the Stevens Point boys (132) and D.C. Everest girls (155) won their respective team championships. The Division 1 state track and field championships are Saturday, June 26 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

Menomonie takes four regional titles

At Hudson, Isabella Jacobsen, Alexis Anderson, William Ockler and Jayden Williams each earned Division 1 regional championships for the Menomonie track and field team at Monday’s regional.

Jacobsen ran to a dominant victory in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 9.16 seconds to win by more than 18 seconds. Anderson was victorious in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet with teammate Claire Ngo also advancing to sectionals by taking third place. William Ockler won the 200 in 22.53 and Williams took the top spot in the high jump with a height of 5-11 for the Mustangs.