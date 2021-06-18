Prep Track and Field Division 1 Sectionals: Menomonie's Williams wins high jump title, four others advance to state

SCHOFIELD — Jayden Williams earned a Division 1 sectional championship for the Menomonie track and field team on Thursday and will be joined by four others in advancing to next week's state championships.
Williams won the high jump with a height of 6-feet, 1-inch to improve on his seed time and send the sophomore to state for the first time.
Three other Mustangs finished second in their events and another was third to punch their tickets to La Crosse. Patrick Schwartz earned a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run in one minute, 57.75 seconds, William Ockler was second in the 200 in 22.93 and Isabella Jacobsen was second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:13.81. Alexis Anderson is moving on in the pole vault after clearing 9-6 to take third place.
Angel Infante (300 hurdles), Max Hildebrandt (discus) and the boys 1,600 relay team of Steele Schaefer, Brock Thornton, Kaleb Kazmarek and Ockler were each fourth in their respective events, one position away from advancement in Division 1.
Josh Boyette (long jump), Hildebrandt (shot put), Infante (110 hurdles) and Julia Skorczewski (400) were fifth in their respective events while sixth-place finishes were earned by Kazmarek (pole vault), the girls 3,200 relay team of Ali Ruch, Paige Anderson, Erin Mcnally and Madeline Palmer and the girls 1,600 relay of Shelby Thornton, Emma Mommsen, Brooklyn Hoff and Skorczewski. Mommsen (high jump), Williams (triple jump) and Claire Ngo (pole vault) were each seventh while Jordyn Buttke (shot put) and Robert Mikesell (triple jump) earned eighths.
The Menomonie boys (59 points) were fifth in team scoring and the girls (29) were 11th as the Stevens Point boys (132) and D.C. Everest girls (155) won their respective team championships. The Division 1 state track and field championships are Saturday, June 26 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Menomonie takes four regional titles
At Hudson, Isabella Jacobsen, Alexis Anderson, William Ockler and Jayden Williams each earned Division 1 regional championships for the Menomonie track and field team at Monday’s regional.
Jacobsen ran to a dominant victory in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 9.16 seconds to win by more than 18 seconds. Anderson was victorious in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet with teammate Claire Ngo also advancing to sectionals by taking third place. William Ockler won the 200 in 22.53 and Williams took the top spot in the high jump with a height of 5-11 for the Mustangs.
Max Hildebrandt earned two runner-up finishes with seconds in the shot put and discus, Josh Boyette was second in the long jump and Angel Infante was second in the 300 hurdles. Patrick Schwartz (800) and Kaleb Kazmarek (pole vault) were each third with Williams and Robert Mikesell finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Two relays finished third as the 400 team of Steele Schaefer, Brooks Brewer, Kellan Aure and Brock Thornton and the 1,600 relay of Schaefer, Thornton, Kazmarek and Ockler advanced. Infante also was fourth in the 110 hurdles to grab the final sectional qualifying position. Boyette (high jump) and the 3,200 team of Logan McCoy, Ray Ebert, Ethan Phillips and Carter Davis each finished fifth in their respective events.
Julia Skorczewski was third in the 400 with Emma Mommsen (high jump) and Jordyn Buttke (shot put) taking fourth in their events for the Menomonie girls team, which also had two relays move on with fourth-place finishes — the 3,200 (Ali Ruch, Paige Anderson, Erin Mcnally and Madeline Palmer) and 1,600 (Shelby Thornton, Mommsen, Brooklyn Hoff, Skorczewski) teams.
The 800 relay team of Isabelle Kolek, Karissa Brunner, Ngo and Paige Ferguson and Madeline Palmer (3,200) each finished fifth.
The Menomonie boys were second in team standings with 115.5 points as New Richmond (149.5) was victorious while the Mustang girls team tied Chippewa Falls for fifth (73) as Hudson (177.5) earned the top spot.