Prep Track and Field Division 2 Regionals: Elk Mound's Wolf, Levra win sprint titles for Mounders
Prep Track and Field Division 2 Regionals | Elk Mound Mounders

Prep Track and Field Division 2 Regionals: Elk Mound's Wolf, Levra win sprint titles for Mounders

Division 2 Track and Field Regionals in Bloomer 6-14-21

Elk Mound's Spencer Wolf runs in the Division 2 100-meter dash preliminaries on Monday afternoon in Bloomer.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers

BLOOMER — Elk Mound's Spencer Wolf and Ethan Levra reach earned Division 2 regional championships for the Mounder track and field team on Monday.

Wolf and Levra were victorious in sprint races and led 1-2 finishes at the top of the standings for Elk Mound. Wolf won the 100-meter dash in 11.34 with Braedon Pederson in second place while Levra took first place in the 400 in 55.96 with Antonio Meyer in second.

Korbin Verdon earned two second-place finishes for the boys team in finishing runner-up in the 200 and the high jump. Jack Gabert was third in the triple jump and fourth in the 110 hurdles and Pederson finished fourth in the long jump to advance to Thursday's sectionals in Osceola. The Mounder boys also had three relay teams advance with third-place finishes — the 400 (AJ Miller, Logan Schultz, Wolf, Alex Woodford), 800 (Pederson, Verdon, Miller, Wolf) and 3,200 (Ian Hazen, Trae Schaefer, Aiden Schiferl, Cason Pederson) teams. The boys 1,600 team of Schultz, Levra, Miller and Meyer finished fifth in their race, one spot away from advancing.

Four individuals and two relays advanced to sectionals for the Elk Mound girls team. Kennedy Pritchard was runner-up in the 100 and Lydia Levra finished second in the 200 where Aleya Hadenfeldt was fourth. The 3,200 team of Kyra Hadenfeldt, Madison Lehman, Kayden Nielson and Marley King finished second and the 400 team of Aleya Hadenfeldt, Levra, Pritchard and Olivia Schreiber were third. King was also fourth in the 800 to move on.

Schreiber (triple jump) and the girls 1,600 team of Hadenfeldt, Levra, Lehman and Schreiber were each fifth.

The Elk Mound boys finished second as a team with 106 points as St. Croix Central won with 147 points while the Elk Mound girls were seventh with 50 points as Prescott won the title with 162 points.

