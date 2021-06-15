Prep Track and Field Division 2 Regionals: Elk Mound's Wolf, Levra win sprint titles for Mounders

BLOOMER — Elk Mound's Spencer Wolf and Ethan Levra reach earned Division 2 regional championships for the Mounder track and field team on Monday.

Wolf and Levra were victorious in sprint races and led 1-2 finishes at the top of the standings for Elk Mound. Wolf won the 100-meter dash in 11.34 with Braedon Pederson in second place while Levra took first place in the 400 in 55.96 with Antonio Meyer in second.

Korbin Verdon earned two second-place finishes for the boys team in finishing runner-up in the 200 and the high jump. Jack Gabert was third in the triple jump and fourth in the 110 hurdles and Pederson finished fourth in the long jump to advance to Thursday's sectionals in Osceola. The Mounder boys also had three relay teams advance with third-place finishes — the 400 (AJ Miller, Logan Schultz, Wolf, Alex Woodford), 800 (Pederson, Verdon, Miller, Wolf) and 3,200 (Ian Hazen, Trae Schaefer, Aiden Schiferl, Cason Pederson) teams. The boys 1,600 team of Schultz, Levra, Miller and Meyer finished fifth in their race, one spot away from advancing.