Prep Track and Field Division 3 Sectionals: Heidorn dominates distance races as Colfax wins four sectional championships

CAMERON — Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn got out front and stayed there as she ran to two victories to lead the Vikings to four sectional championships overall on Thursday at the Division 3 sectionals.
Heidorn won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for Colfax while Jeanette Hydukovich was tops in the discus and Thomas Drees won the shot put to lead a strong contingent of Vikings to state.
Heidorn started her day by taking first in the 1,600 with a time of five minutes, 54.96 seconds, well in front of Flambeau's Kristen Lawton (5:32.20) for the top spot. The sophomore Heidorn came back later in the day to win the two-mile 3,200 in 12:11.85 as Chequamegon's Claudia finished as the runner-up in 12:23.68. Hydukovich had the top toss in the discus with a best throw of 110-feet, 11-inches to beat Gilman's Bailey Angell for first while taking second in the shot put at 35-0.25, just behind Glenwood City's Yasmin Mendez (35-1). Thomas Drees earned the victory in the boys shot put with his throw of 46-8.25, just ahead of Cumberland's Chase Lussier (46-6) to give the Vikings two throw titles.
Noah Heidorn is moving on in the 800 with a time of 2:05.70, which was good for third place while the boys 1,600 relay of Ryan Albricht, Noah Heidorn, Nathan Hydukovich and Max Kudson also finished third in 3:36.42. Nathan Hydukovich will also be in individual action after taking fourth in the 400 in 53.24 to earn the final state-qualifying position.
Kennedy Shane was seventh in the shot put, Knudson (300 hurdles) and Nick Jensen (discus) were each 11th in their respective events and Ashton Yarrington was 12th in the 1,600 for the Vikings.
Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen is moving on to state in the high jump after tying for third place in the event with a height of 5-0. Rasmussen was also 14th in the triple jump.
Caden Wold was ninth in the long jump, the girls 1,600 relay team of Emma Gruenhagen, Jaden Stevens, Rasmussen and Shiloh Wheeldon was 11th and Peter Wheeldon finished 13th in the high jump for the Bulldogs. Shiloh Wheeldon was also 14th in the 100 hurdles.
The Ladysmith girls (74 points) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser boys (59 points) were first in their respective team standings as the Colfax girls were eighth (40) and the Boyceville girls were 29th (5.5) while the Colfax boys were 10th (27). This year's Division 3 state track and field championships will take place on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Heidorn wins three regional titles
At Colfax, Molly Heidorn ran to victory three times at a Division 3 regional hosted by the Vikings on Monday.
Heidorn was first in the 800 (2:29.94), 1,600 (5:38.22) and 3,200 (12:53.75) in a busy and successful day for Colfax. Jeanette Hydukovich grabbed two victories of her own by sweeping the throw events, taking first in the shot put (33-11) and discus (103-01) and Thomas Drees won the shot put (44-7.5) for the boys team.
Nathan Hydukovich (400), Max Knudson (300 hurdles), Noah Heidorn (800) and the boys 1,600 relay team of Ryan Albricht, Noah Heidorn, Nathan Hydukovich and Max Knudson were each second in their respective events. Kennedy Shane (shot put), Jasmine Best (3,200), Nick Jensen (discus) and Ashton Yarrington (1,600) finished in fourth place. Knudson (triple jump), Albricht (400) and Yarrington (3,200) earned fifth-place finishes.
Caden Wold won the long jump for Boyceville with a top jump of 20-0.25 while Haylee Rasmussen (triple jump) and the girls 1,600 relay team of Emma Gruenhagen, Jaden Stevens, Kaylee Rasmussen and Shiloh Wheeldon were each second. Rasmussen (high jump), Shiloh Wheeldon (100 hurdles) and Peter Wheeldon (high jump) were each fourth with Peter Wheeldon also taking fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Glenwood City was first in girls team scoring with 129.5 points as Colfax was fifth (60) and Boyceville took 10th (35). Chetek-Weyerhaeuser earned the team win in boys action with 126 points with Colfax sixth (70) and Boyceville ninth (20).