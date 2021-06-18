Prep Track and Field Division 3 Sectionals: Heidorn dominates distance races as Colfax wins four sectional championships

CAMERON — Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn got out front and stayed there as she ran to two victories to lead the Vikings to four sectional championships overall on Thursday at the Division 3 sectionals.

Heidorn won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for Colfax while Jeanette Hydukovich was tops in the discus and Thomas Drees won the shot put to lead a strong contingent of Vikings to state.

Heidorn started her day by taking first in the 1,600 with a time of five minutes, 54.96 seconds, well in front of Flambeau's Kristen Lawton (5:32.20) for the top spot. The sophomore Heidorn came back later in the day to win the two-mile 3,200 in 12:11.85 as Chequamegon's Claudia finished as the runner-up in 12:23.68. Hydukovich had the top toss in the discus with a best throw of 110-feet, 11-inches to beat Gilman's Bailey Angell for first while taking second in the shot put at 35-0.25, just behind Glenwood City's Yasmin Mendez (35-1). Thomas Drees earned the victory in the boys shot put with his throw of 46-8.25, just ahead of Cumberland's Chase Lussier (46-6) to give the Vikings two throw titles.