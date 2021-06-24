Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: Colfax's Heidorn earns two podium finishes

LA CROSSE — Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn earned a pair of podium finishes on Thursday at the Division 3 state track and field championships as she finished second in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 3,200 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Heidorn finished runner-up to Benton-Scales Mount-Shullsburg's Kayci Martensen in the 1,600 with a time of five minutes, 18.17 seconds as Martensen scored the win in 5:09.15. Heidorn was sixth after the first lap before moving up to fie on lap two, third in lap three and passed Weyauwega-Fremont's Abby Bartel on the final lap to take second.
The sophomore was also fifth in the 3,200 in 11:49.66, just behind Manitowoc Lutheran's Brooklyn Luebke (11:48.41) in fourth and ahead of Augusta's Bailey Peterson (11:50.83) as Martensen also earned the win in the 2-mile race in 11:16.70.
Thomas Drees just missed a podium finish as the seventh-place finisher at 46-11 as Webster's Tristan Benjamin was sixth at 47-0.5. Kenosha St. Joseph's Ben Pable won the title in convincing fashion at 53-10.25 with Ithaca/Weston's Caleb Marchwick second at 48-6.25.
Jeanette Hydukovich finished ninth in the discus (105-3) and was 13th in the shot put (34-2.75) to cap her freshman season. Nathan Hydukovich was 12th in the 400 with a time of 52.76 while the boys 1,600 relay team of Ryan Albricht, Noah Heidorn, Nathan Hydukovich and Max Knudson was 3:40.35.
Noah Heidorn was also 16th in the 800 at 2:14.03.
Boyceville's Haylee Rasmussen finished in 12th place in the high jump at 5-0 for the Bulldogs.
The La Crosse Aquinas boys won the team championship with 49 points to best Edgar (41) while Royall (50) edged Fennimore (47) for the girls team championship.