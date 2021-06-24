Prep Track and Field Division 3 State: Colfax's Heidorn earns two podium finishes

LA CROSSE — Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn earned a pair of podium finishes on Thursday at the Division 3 state track and field championships as she finished second in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 3,200 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Heidorn finished runner-up to Benton-Scales Mount-Shullsburg's Kayci Martensen in the 1,600 with a time of five minutes, 18.17 seconds as Martensen scored the win in 5:09.15. Heidorn was sixth after the first lap before moving up to fie on lap two, third in lap three and passed Weyauwega-Fremont's Abby Bartel on the final lap to take second.

The sophomore was also fifth in the 3,200 in 11:49.66, just behind Manitowoc Lutheran's Brooklyn Luebke (11:48.41) in fourth and ahead of Augusta's Bailey Peterson (11:50.83) as Martensen also earned the win in the 2-mile race in 11:16.70.

Thomas Drees just missed a podium finish as the seventh-place finisher at 46-11 as Webster's Tristan Benjamin was sixth at 47-0.5. Kenosha St. Joseph's Ben Pable won the title in convincing fashion at 53-10.25 with Ithaca/Weston's Caleb Marchwick second at 48-6.25.