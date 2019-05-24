MOSINEE — The Elk Mound boys 1,600-meter relay of Rian Flynn, Brady Redwine, Cade Hanson and Seth Hazen finished fourth at a Division 2 sectional to qualify for the state meet on Thursday.
The relay team finished with a time of three minutes, 29.1 seconds to punch their ticket to next week’s championships in La Crosse.
Earlier in the week the 1,600 relay won a regional championship in Bloomer.
Hazen just missed the cut individually coming in a tie for fifth the 400 as his time of 51.94 was .75 behind state qualifier Dane Tischendorf of Antigo.
Cade Hanson (1,600) came in seventh, Galen Young (pole vault) took eighth and the boys 400 relay (Redwine, Flynn, Dominic Hall, Spencer Wolf) finished ninth while Flynn took ninth in a 100 hurdles preliminaries.
The boys 800 relay (Logan Schultz, Luke Hanson, Dominic Hall, Spencer Wolf) and Andrew Pathos (3,200) came in 10th, Redwine was 12th in a 200 preliminary and 13th in the long jump. Alex Johnson (110 hurdles) was 14th and the girls 3,200 relay (Alana Plasczc, Iliva Schreieber, Victoria Fasbender and Kristien Martinson) took 15th.
Corbin Verdon didn’t register a height in the high jump after qualifying at Monday’s regionals.
The boys team scored 11.5 points to place 21st in the team standings as the Osceola girls (64) and the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys (82) won sectional team titles.
Flynn (100), Hazen (400), Young (pole vault) and the boys 400 relay finished second at regionals while Redwine (200), Pathos (3,200), Johnson (110 hurdles) and the boys 800 relay took third. The girls 3,200 relay, Hanson (1,600), Verdon (high jump) and Redwine (long jump) took fourth at regionals where the Elk Mound boys (100) and girls (32) took fourth and eighth, respectively, in team scoring with Saint Croix Central sweeping both team titles (128 for boys, 142 for girls).