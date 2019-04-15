A solid group of returning All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference athletes will form the core for the Elk Mound track and field team this spring.
Brady Redwine, Rian Flynn, Cade Hanson, Seth Hazen, Andrew Pathos, Alana Plaszcz, Kristin Martinson, Paige Van Schoonhoven and Kennedy Pritchard all won all-conference accolades last spring and are back for the Mounders.
Junior Galen Young has already showed his pole vaulting prowess early this spring, winning the title at the McDonell Indoor Invitational in Eau Claire last month. Dominic Hall is expected to help in the sprints while Brady Hunsucker will add depth in the distance lineup.
Elk Mound will have to replace graduated seniors including state-qualifying hurdler Jake Johnson, state-qualifying discus tosser Connor Mavis and all-conference high jumper Maddie Jenson.
“I see both boys and girls (teams) competing well at conference,” Elk Mound coach Jonathon Langreck said. “I think we have a great distance crew that can make a run at state.”
Some of those athletes have already shown ability to compete well this spring. Jacob Miller and Luke Hanson finished in the top seven behind Young in the pole vault at the McDonell indoor while Spencer Wolf in the triple jump and the boys 800-meter relay team were each fourth while Gabe Moschkau finished fifth in the 400.
Flynn and Redwine finished sixth and 10th in the 55 and long jump, respectively in their events, at the Blue Devil invite as well.
Flynn also ran strong at the Northern Badger Small School meet on March 23 in Menomonie, taking third and fourth in the 200 and 55 races, respectively. Redwine took third in the long jump at the same meet.
Elk Mound is scheduled to return to action on April 23 at Baldwin-Woodville. This year’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference championships take place on May 14 at Durand before the Mounders open Division 2 postseason action with regionals at Bloomer on May 20.Schedule
March—19, at McDonell (UW-Eau Claire); 23, at UW-Stout.
April—9, at Eleva-Strum; 16, at Eleva-Strum; 23, at Baldwin-Woodville; 25, at New Richmond; 30, at Bloomer.
May—3, at Durand; 6, at Mondovi; 7, at Colfax; 14, at Durand (DSC Championships).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.