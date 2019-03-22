The Menomonie boys track and field team edged River Falls for the team championship on Tuesday at the Blue Devil Invitational hosted by UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Mustang boys won with 76.3 points with the Wildcats taking second with 70 to put two Big Rivers Conference teams at the top of the charts.
One victory and five second-place finishes helped set the tone in the victory for the Mustangs.
"While there were 25 teams, most of them were pretty small. Still, it was a fun battle with River Falls," Menomonie boys coach Craig Olson said. "They rested most of their good distance guys and we rested most of our better jumpers. We edged them out for the win, but it’s still awfully early."
Matteo Mocco ran to victory in the 800-meter run with a time of two minutes, 6.47 seconds as he won the race by more than two seconds over Barron's Tristan Massie. Sam Zbornik had a pair of seconds by finishing runner-up in the 55 hurdles as well as the high jump. Wyatt Nelson was second in the 400, Andrew Fenton came home as the runner-up in the shot put and the boys 1,600 relay team of Ryan Westphal, Wyatt Hanson, Mocco and Will Ockler was second in its race.
Jed Ogea was third in the long jump while Shawn Halverson tied for third in the pole vault with teammate Adam Giljohann tying for fifth in the same event. Patrick Schwartz was fourth in the 1,600 while Dylan Boecker was sixth and seventh in the triple jump and long jump, respectively.
Richard Palma was eighth in the 200, James Schemenauer tied for eighth in the high jump and Ockler came home ninth in the 55.
The Mustang girls team also ran strong, taking fourth place out of 20 team with 41 points as River Falls (83) won the girls title.
Kaylynn Imsande scored a victory in the 3,200, winning the race in 11:53.33, a win by more than eight seconds over St. Croix Central's Marie Hamlin.
"She put in a lot of winter running and is having fantastic workouts, which is really paying off so far," Menomonie girls coach Matthew Flug said. "She's going to have a huge senior season if she keeps this up."
Kylie Mogen and Chloe Oehler each tied for third place in the high jump and pole vault, respectively, and Mogen added a third in the triple jump.
Paige Anderson finished fourth in the 1,600, as did Destiny Haldeman in the shot put.
"She's really starting her season off well having established herself as one of the better throwers in our area," Flug said of Haldeman.
The 1,600 relay team finished sixth and Natalie Stewart came home seventh in the high jump. Madeline Palmer was eighth in the 800 and Peyton Wilkerson-Hardy tied for ninth place in the pole vault.
Elk Mound's Rian Flynn and Brady Redwine finished sixth and 10th in the 55 and long jump, respectively, for the Mounders as they were 23rd in the boys team standings. Sydney Simpson was 21st in the triple jump as the top finisher for the Elk Mound girls team.
