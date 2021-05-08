Prep Track and Field: Menomonie boys win five events, take first at Chippewa Falls Invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie boys track and field team stuffed the results with high finishes as the Mustangs won five events and finished in first place as a team at Friday's Chippewa Falls Invitational.

Menomonie scored 105 points to finish in front of River Falls (74) and the host Cardinals (66) at the the top of the team charts.

Jayden Williams led the way for the Mustangs with two individual first-place finishes, winning the high jump to with a top height of 6-feet while taking first in the long jump at 20-5. Patrick Schwartz was first in the 1,600 in 4:36.58, Kaleb Kazmarek finished at the top in the pole vault in 10-6 and William Ockler led a bevy of Mustangs at the front of the 100-meter dash with his time of 11.89 seconds. Ockler was followed by Kazmarek in second, Steele Schaefer in third and Larry Rehberg taking fifth.

Brooks Brewer (200), Ockler (400), Carter Davis (800), Carter Giesking (110 hurdles), Josh Boyette (high jump) and Max Hildebrandt (discus) were each second in their respective events, as was the 3,200 relay team of Davis, Emmett Ogden, Morgan Selchow and Connor Norby and the 400 throwers relay team of Aaron Hoyt, Jaden Parish, Andrew Schaefer and Lincoln Mlejnek.