Prep Track and Field: Menomonie boys win five events, take first at Chippewa Falls Invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie boys track and field team stuffed the results with high finishes as the Mustangs won five events and finished in first place as a team at Friday's Chippewa Falls Invitational.
Menomonie scored 105 points to finish in front of River Falls (74) and the host Cardinals (66) at the the top of the team charts.
Jayden Williams led the way for the Mustangs with two individual first-place finishes, winning the high jump to with a top height of 6-feet while taking first in the long jump at 20-5. Patrick Schwartz was first in the 1,600 in 4:36.58, Kaleb Kazmarek finished at the top in the pole vault in 10-6 and William Ockler led a bevy of Mustangs at the front of the 100-meter dash with his time of 11.89 seconds. Ockler was followed by Kazmarek in second, Steele Schaefer in third and Larry Rehberg taking fifth.
Brooks Brewer (200), Ockler (400), Carter Davis (800), Carter Giesking (110 hurdles), Josh Boyette (high jump) and Max Hildebrandt (discus) were each second in their respective events, as was the 3,200 relay team of Davis, Emmett Ogden, Morgan Selchow and Connor Norby and the 400 throwers relay team of Aaron Hoyt, Jaden Parish, Andrew Schaefer and Lincoln Mlejnek.
Boyette was second in the pole vault and long jump. Schaefer (200), Kazmarek (400), Jude Ogden (3,200), Giesking (triple jump) and Max Hildebrandt (shot put) were third in their events while Robert Mikesell tied for third in the high jump. Two relays came home in third as the 400 (Rehberg, Walker Ferguson, Connor Klimek, Boyette) and the 800 (Ferguson, Rehberg, Klimek, Schaefer) finished near the front.
Selchow (3,200), Grahm Haldeman (300 hurdles) and Mikesell (triple jump) had fourth-place finishes and Dylan Norby tied for fourth in the pole vault. Ray Ebert (800), Logan McCoy (3,200), Joey Cook (300 hurdles) and Dominic Johnson (shot put) were each fifth.
"We ended up resting quite a few kids due to some nagging injuries, so we weren't at full strength. It was nice to get the win, and our sprinters really stepped-up today, despite the strong headwind, to run some great races," Menomonie boys coach Craig Olson said.
The Menomonie girls team claimed four event wins as the Mustangs were second in the team standings with 70 points, trailing River Falls (108).
Madeline Palmer was first in the 1,600 at 5:36.46, Isabella Jacobsen won the 3,200 in 11:26.00, Jordan Buttke was at the top of the results in the shot put with a top toss of 29-3 and the 3,200 relay team of Julia Skorczewski, Ali Ruch, Paige Anderson and Jacobsen finished first in 10:35.00.
Anderson (800), Shelby Thornton (long jump) and Buttke (discus) were runners-up in their events while the 1,600 relay team of Thornton, Ruch, Brooklyn Hoff and Skorczewski was also second.
Claire Ngo was third in the 300 hurdles, one spot ahead of Marlena Weghorn while also taking third in the pole vault, one spot in front of teammate Alexis Anderson. Anna Imsande came home third in the 1,600.
Emma Mommsen had two fourth-place finishes (400, high jump), Skorczewski was fourth in the 200, Hoff finished fourth in the 800 and Thornton was fourth in the triple jump. Rebekah Oehler and Alexis Anderson tied for fourth in the long jump while Weghorn was fourth in the 100 hurdles, a spot ahead of MyKenna Mogen. Kali Kirby finished fifth in the shot put.