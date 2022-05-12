Prep Track and Field: Menomonie wins 16 events at Chippewa Falls McDonell outdoor meet

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie track and field team won 16 events in its final tuneup before the Big Rivers Conference Championships at Tuesday's Chippewa Falls McDonell outdoor meet.

Max Hildebrandt and Emmalee Rockwell each won two events for the Mustangs while the team took home plenty of top finishes across the board. Hildebrandt swept the throws for the boys team by wining the shot put with a top toss of 48-feet, 11-inches and the discus in 119-1. Aaron Hoyt and Kody Kazmarek were third and fifth, respectively, to Hildebrandt in the shot put while Andrew Schaefer and Caleb Macke were 4-5 to the victor in the discus.

Ray Pember won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.74 second and led a 1-2-3 finish at the front followed by Brooks Brewer and Steele Schaefer. Jude Ogden won the 800 in 1:59.6 and Gabe Tronnier was victorious in the 110 hurdles in 15 seconds with Nolan Bien fifth. The boys 1,600 relay team of Carter Davis, Ray Ebert, Ogden and Isaac Hoyt was first in 3:39.9 and the 3,200 relay team of Davis, Caleb Schneider, Kirean Bignell and Logan McCoy won in 9:01.1 with Ebert, Ben Hecker, Mason Turner and Grant Burns in second.

Josh Boyette won the pole vault with a top height of 12-feet while Dylan Norby was second and David Brown came home fourth. Reed Styer was victorious in the long jump with a best leap of 18-10 as Isaac Ellison was second and Robert Mikesell came home fifth. Brewer tied for first place in the 100 with a time of 11.74 while Parker Schultz was third and Isaiah Giron was fifth.

Hoyt and Pember finished 2-3 in the 400 while Carter Giesking, Cody Pomasl and Bien were 2-3-4 in the 300 hurdles. Boyette earned the runner-up spot in the high jump where Styer tied for third and Mikesell was fifth. Ellison was second in the triple jum pwith Graham Haldeman fourth.

The Menomonie girls team won five events including two from Rockwell as she swept the hurdles events. Rockwell won the 100 hurdles in 19.4 with Caitlyn Sorensen tying for third and also was victorious in the 300 hurdles with Sorensen fourth. Isabella Jacobsen was victorious in the 1,600 in 5:05.7 followed by Madeline Palmer in second. The 400 relay team of Elly Rabenort, Isabelle Kolek, Karissa Brunner and Alexis Anderson grabbed victory in 55.5 while the 1,600 team of Julia Skorczewski, Brooklyn Hoff, Anna Imsande and Emma Mommsen won in 4:29.9.

Helen Chen and Skorczewski were 2-3 in the 800 while Emma Mommsen finished second in the high jump with Kierston Coss tying for fourth with Coss also taking second in the long jump. The 800 relay team of Chen, Madison Lehman, Anika Schoenberger and Hoff earned a runner-up spot. Kayla Kelsey and Lyric McDonald were third and fifth, respectively, in the triple jump while Kolek and Rabenort finished 4-5 in the 200. Lilyanna Blakely earned a fifth-place finish in the shot put and Rabenort tied for fifth in the 100.

The Menomonie boys were first in the team scoring with 164 points with Chippewa Falls second at 135. The Menomonie girls took second to the Cardinals with 92.5 points as Chippewa earned 159.5 points.

