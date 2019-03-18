MENOMONIE — The Menomonie track and field team won 17 events on Friday at the Mustangs' season-opening Dunn County Indoor Meet.
Sam Zbornik won three events (50-meter hurdles, high jump, triple jump) and Kylie Mogen won the high and long jump events as a part of a strong opening performance to the season for the Mustangs.
William Ockler (40), Ilari Lahtinen (800), Isaiah Amundson (1,600), the team of Adrien McCabe, Lahtinen, Tyler Obenberger and Nick Ihrke (1,600 relay), Andrew Fenton (shot put) and Jed Ogea (long jump) won events for the boys team.
Emma Mommsen (800), Anna Burns (1,600), Chloe Oehler (50 hurdles), the 1,600 relay team of Shelby Thornton, Olivia Peterson, Helen Chen and Kate Westphal, Destiny Haldeman (shot put) and Victoria Harmston (triple jump) won events for the girls squad.
Emmett Suckow (300), Alex Brost (50 hurdles), Carter Luzinski (shot put), James Schemenauer (high jump), Adam Giljohann (pole vault), Thomas Poplawski (long jump) and Dylan Boecker (triple jump) were each second in their respective events.
Cooper Gorecki (300), Schemenauer (50 hurdles and triple jump), the 1,600 relay team of Domenic Stellino, Grayson Obenberger, Logan McCoy and Ben Hecker, Isaiah Munoz (shot put), Jamari Walker (high jump), Carter Evenson (pole vault) and Boecker (long jump) were third.
"The first meet is all about kicking off the rust," Menomonie boys track and field coach Craig Davis said. "We’re awfully lucky to have a fieldhouse where we can jump, throw, vault and run some races. We held out quite a few of our veteran distance runners and a couple of jumpers, but it was still good to get in that first effort for most of the team."
McKinley Davis (40 and 50 hurdles), Natalie Stewart (300 and high jump), Westphal (400), Mogen (shot put), Oehler (pole vault) and Shelby Thornton (triple jump) finished runner-up in their events.
Victoria Harmston (40), Mackenzie Haggerty (300), Olivia Peterson (400), Teagan Christenson (1,600), Teagan Bignell (shot put) and Mommsen (high jump) were each third.
Boyceville's Megan Hintzman finished first in the pole vault to lead the way for the Bulldogs.
The team of Naomi Hillman, Hintzman, Chrissa Kersten and Jocelyn Wilson were second in the 1,600 relay. Hillman and Chesney Leslie were third in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.
Justin Lombardo and Dane Wedland finished second and third, respectively, to lead the way for the Boyceville boys team.
The Menomonie boys (98) and girls (92) swept the top spots in team competition. The Boyceville girls (12) and boys (5) were third in the team standings.
