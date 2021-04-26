Prep Track and Field Preview: Boyceville looking to make most of smaller roster numbers

With a number of state-caliber athletes having moved on from high school last spring, the Boyceville track and field team will look to its returners to lead the way in 2021.

John Klefstad in throws and sprints and Shiloh Wheeldon in distance have helping the Bulldogs from the first day of practice while Emma Gruenhagen and Abigail Schlough will be strong competitors in the pole vault and sprints.

Haylee Rasmussen will also be counted upon to be competitive in the high jump and mid-distance races, as will Caden Wold in the high jump and sprints. Jaden Stevens and Peter Wheeldon offer plenty of potential in distance and mid-distance competition and beyond that the team’s freshmen and sophomores are unknown with this being their first season of high school competition.

There will be a learning curve for all those younger athletes as they get up to speed with varsity competition for 14th-year Boyceville boys coach Corey Day and sixth-year girls coach Jacob Peterson.

Track and field events in the spring will be more limited amid protocols during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the Dunn-St. Croix Conference limiting conference meets to just four teams at a time at a single meet, a similar approach to what the conference did in cross country in the fall.