Prep Track and Field Preview: Colfax returns variety of strong athletes for new coach
Prep Track and Field Preview | Colfax Vikings

Prep Track and Field Preview: Colfax returns variety of strong athletes for new coach

{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Colfax Track and Field Team

The Colfax track and field team opened the season last Thursday in Boyceville and hosts a Dunn-St. Croix Conference event this Thursday.

 KATHLEEN THORN, For the News

First-year Colfax track and field coach Kathleen Thorn’s program has a variety of athletes that appear poised to contribute this spring for the Vikings.

Noah Heidorn is looking to build on a successful fall cross country season and will compete in mid-distance events while the sprinting group of Max Knudson, Nathan Hydukovich and Ryan Albricht will be in action in sprints as well as relays.

Jasmine Best will also be looking to follow up a strong cross country campaign with her work in the spring and Tyler Noll will anchor the girls team’s shot put and discus efforts.

Molly Heidorn has two Division 3 state cross country state championships appearances and Jeanette Hydukovich looks to follow in her family’s strong legacy with throwing. Sophomores Jadent Buchholtz and Ashton Yarrington will get their first chance to compete in high school as sophomores and Thorn credited their energy and passion for the sport.

“As long as these student-athletes are doing the right things on and off the field, I expect to see some exciting performances,” Thorn said. “Coming off a year without a season, we as a coaching staff have an idea of what could happen but I’m honestly expecting the unexpected.

“I’m sure there will be some fun surprises.”

Colfax opened the season at Boyceville last Thursday. The Vikings host a meet on Thursday before returning to Boyceville on May 13.

ScheduleApril—29, at Boyceville.

May—6, Home quad; 13, at Boyceville; 20, Home quad; 27, Home quad.

June—3, at Glenwood City; 7, Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championships in Colfax.

