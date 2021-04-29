Prep Track and Field Preview: Returners take center stage for Elk Mound

The Elk Mound track and field team will lean on some of its returning talent while new faces get up to speed with varsity following no competition last spring.

Fourth-year coach Jonathon Langreck has athletes on both his boys and girls teams he believes can put forth strong campaigns this spring.

Kennedy Pritchard signed earlier this year to compete in college for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls track and field team and will look to cap her prep career strong as a sprinter and junior Olivia Schrieber will lead the Mounders in field events.

Senior Alex Johnson is a key piece to the boys team as a hurdler while Corbin Verdon advanced to Division 2 sectionals in the high jump as a freshman and will look to build upon that initial success as a junior.

“I feel this year’s team will be competitive, but will have a learning curve that will need to take place with many young athletes and first-time sophomores,” Langreck said.