Prep Track and Field Preview: Returners take center stage for Elk Mound

The Elk Mound track and field team will lean on some of its returning talent while new faces get up to speed with varsity following no competition last spring.
Fourth-year coach Jonathon Langreck has athletes on both his boys and girls teams he believes can put forth strong campaigns this spring.
Kennedy Pritchard signed earlier this year to compete in college for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls track and field team and will look to cap her prep career strong as a sprinter and junior Olivia Schrieber will lead the Mounders in field events.
Senior Alex Johnson is a key piece to the boys team as a hurdler while Corbin Verdon advanced to Division 2 sectionals in the high jump as a freshman and will look to build upon that initial success as a junior.
“I feel this year’s team will be competitive, but will have a learning curve that will need to take place with many young athletes and first-time sophomores,” Langreck said.
Elk Mound opens the season on Thursday at Boyceville before competing at the Dave Landgraf Invitational on Tuesday in Bloomer. Overall the Mounders have seven meets on the schedule before closing out the regular season with the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship in Colfax on June 8. With so much uncertainty with so many new faces on teams around the conference, picking a favorite or two right now is a tough task. Instead Langreck believes whichever team shows the most improvement throughout the season and comes to Colfax for the conference meet ready to go will have the best chance to succeed.
“I feel like the conference race will be wide open,” Lagreck said, “whoever shows up on June 8 with the most kids ready to compete will come out on top.”
Schedule
April—29, at Boyceville.
May—4, at Bloomer; 6, at Colfax; 13, at Boyceville; 20, at Durand; 27, at Colfax.
June—3, at Glenwood City; 8, at Dunn-St. Croix Conference championships in Colfax.
