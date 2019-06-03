LA CROSSE — Colfax junior Morgan Jensen finished just out of medal range as she put forth a strong seventh-place effort during Division 3 discus competition at this past weekend’s WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
Jensen had a top toss of 112-feet, 08-inches which came on her final throw of the preliminary round to help her advance to the finals. Jensen scratched on her three finals throws as Marathon’s Leah Zemke won the championship at 122-02 and Crivitz’s Emalee Johnson came home sixth at 113-05 for the final podium position.
Colfax’s other state-qualifying thrower also made the finals as Ed Hydukovich finished 10th with a best throw of 136-03. Hydukovich’s top toss came on his first throw of the day, a heave that was good enough to get him to the finals with Elkhart Lake’s Finn Shields taking home the championship at 176-00.
“Morgan Jensen and Ed Hydukovich both had high hopes of podium spots in the discus competition, but both fell just short this year,” Colfax coach Ryan Krall said. “They are both a couple of the best throwers in our entire area. I’m confident that they will put the effort in to achieve their lofty goals next year.”
The Elk Mound boys Division 2 1,600-meter relay team of Rian Flynn, Cade Hanson, Brady Redwine and Seth Hazen finished in ninth place in the finals with a time of three minutes, 31.06 seconds as Freedom won the title in 3:21.58. The quartet advanced to the finals on the strength of a seventh-place preliminary finish in 3:26.72.
Colfax senior sprinter Jeremy Artist finished 10th place in the 100 dash finals with a time of 11.36 as La Crosse Aquinas’ Lukas Beck set a new state record by winning in 10.73. Artist was seventh in Friday’s preliminaries but an injury hindered Artist’s finals race.
“Jeremy Artist is a kid that we simply won’t be able to replace next year,” Krall said. “The fact that he ran into an injury at state as a senior was one of the worst things I’ve had to watch as a coach. Despite injuring his hamstring on Friday he gutted out a great performance in the 100 dash finals Saturday, only missing a medal spot by about one-tenth of a second.
“I have no doubt he was one of the best six in that field if he had been healthy, which made it that much tougher to watch.”
The girls 400 relay team of Morgan Schleusner, Samantha Pretasky, Jayna Bowe and Kameri Meredith took 12th in preliminaries with a time of 51.53 seconds, missing the 10th-place time to advance to the finals by two tenths of a second. The boys 400 team of Trey Hovde, Vasco Ferreira, Luke Heidorn and Artist also finished 12th, competing the one-lap race in 44.88 seconds with Marathon taking 10th in 44.72.
“Both of our 400 relay teams performed better than we could have expected, both running season-best times that just missed qualifying for finals,” Krall said. “The girls have everyone returning next year and have a lot of potential to finish in the top six next season if they commit to making it happen. My hope is that they make that commitment and get to the level we all think they could reach.
“Our boys were very senior heavy, returning only Trey Hovde from this year’s relay team. While we would have loved to have had them qualify for Saturday and run one more time they can not be too disappointed as every track athlete would love to finish their career at the state meet. We are proud of what Luke, Jeremy and Vasco have meant to our program.”
Pretasky was 13th in the long jump with a best distance of 15-7.
“Samantha Pretasky did a great job in qualifying for the long jump at the state meet for the first time in her career,” Krall said. “She is a extremely gifted athlete — with a great winter of work leading up to next season’s competition she could be a force at the state meet in a lot of different things.”
Meredith finished 15th in the 100 hurdle preliminaries with a time of 17.57.
“We return seven athletes that gained experience at the state track meet this season and will be returning to our squad next season,” Krall said. “My hope is that the disappointment of this season will only fuel the fire in those kids to make great offseason choices and train like they never have before in order to leave La Crosse next year on a little happier note.”
The boys 1,600 team of Hovde, Hydukovich, Rothbauer and Luke Heidorn was 18th in preliminaries at 3:40.31.
“Our 1,600 boys ran one of the best races I’ve ever seen at the sectionals the week before to qualify for state — it was going to be really tough to duplicate that performance,” Krall said. “Luke Heidorn and Trevor Rothbauer were absolutely fantastic as seniors for us in that relay, especially late in the season. Ed Hydukovich and Trey Hovde will certainly miss them next year on that relay, but we will have to find replacements for them and make another run at it a year from now.”
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande runs in the Division 1 3,200-meter run on Saturday in La Crosse.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right)
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right) pose with their boys wheelchair team state championship trophy on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky lands a long jump attempt on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Evelyn Fryza makes a warmup toss.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren runs in the 100-meter dash.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight runs alongside Colfax's Jeremy Artist during the Division 1 100-meter finals on Saturday at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Rachel Smiskey makes a shot put attempt on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Rachel Smiskey
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson (left) and Parkview's Isaac Morris (middle) bump fist at the starting line along with Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (right) before the start of the 1,600-meter wheelchair event.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's coach Pat Rothbauer (left) and Andy Hinzmann (right)
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer coach Nick Schumacher and Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Sam Zbornik
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Sam Zbornik makes a high jump attempt at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer warms up before the girls 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (foreground) watches her youngster sister Alexa Post cross the finish line to win the 800-meter relay state championship.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Alexa Post (right)
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Alexa Post (right)
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's (from left) Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman pose on the podium after winning the Division 2 state championship in the 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell coach Marty Bushland celebrates with Rachel Smiskey after Smiskey took fifth in the Division 3 shot put.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post smiles as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post and Maggie Sarauer hug after winning the 400-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post and Maggie Sarauer hug after winning the 400-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann clears a hurdle during the Division 3 300-meter hurdles finals on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Torger Crick
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Torger Crick runs in the Division 3 800-meter run on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek competes in the Division 3 800-meter run on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren runs to the finish in the Division 3 200-meter dash on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight runs in a 200-meter preliminary on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Joseph Thaler
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Joseph Thaler
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Joseph Thaler
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen runs in a heavy pack in the 3,200-meter run on Friday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Trey Hovde
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Trevor Rothbauer
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Luke Heidorn runs during the final leg of the 1,600-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Gilman's Torger Crick
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Gilman's Trevor Schmitt
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Elk Mound's Rian Flynn runs in the boys 1,600-meter relay on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Elk Mound's Brady Redwine and Cade Hanson make a baton exchange during a 1,600-meter relay preliminary.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Elk Mound's Brady Redwine and Cade Hanson
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Elk Mound's Seth Hazen
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's LJ Schmelzer
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's LJ Schmelzer completes a successful high jump attempt.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's LJ Schmelzer
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell assistant coach Marcus Leland looks on as Orianna Lebal makes a pole vault attempt.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal (left) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell assistant coach Marcus Leland (right) look at video after a successful pole vault attempt.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Morgan Jensen makes a discus warmup toss during Division 3 competition on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Morgan Jensen makes a discus warmup toss.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe makes a successful pole vault attempt.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith runs in a 100-meter hurdles preliminary.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Jeremy Artist
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Jeremy Artist
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer warms up before the 800-meter relay.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Vanessa Jenneman (left) and Grace Post (right)
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Vanessa Jenneman (left) and Grace Post (right)
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Brooke Lechleitner
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Brooke Lechleitner
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Brooke Lechleitner
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren starts her 400-meter preliminary race.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer begins the 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post finishes up the girls 400-meter relay in first place on Friday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Jeremy Artist
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Jeremy Artist
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann runs in the 300-meter hurdle preliminary on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson makes a shot put attempt on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's Devin Williams
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's Devin Williams makes a triple jump attempt.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's Devin Williams
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's Devin Williams
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech makes his final discus throw of the day.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling looks at her time after her heat race.
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's William Ockler runs in a 200-meter dash preliminary.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's William Ockler
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling receives a hug after finishing sixth in the girls Division 1 800-meter run on Friday at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
