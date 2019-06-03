LA CROSSE — Menomonie Sam Zbornik tied for 18th in the Division 1 high jump this past weekend at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships hosted at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Zbornik finished even with Marquette’s Ethan Wright and Waukesha North’s Johnny Kelliher at a height of 6-feet. Zbornik cleared the opening height of six feet on his first attempt before three unsuccessful leaps at 6-2.
Racine Case’s Jay Jay Rankins won the state championship by clearing 6-7, edging out a field that included five other athletes that cleared 6-6.
“It was great to see Sam clear opening height on his first attempt, but 6-2 just wasn’t in the cards unfortunately,” Menomonie coach Craig Olson said. “Still, it was a great season and great career for Sam.”
Zbornik advanced to state by taking second at sectionals, following up a regional championship in the event. He also finished sixth at sectionals in the 110-meter hurdles.
Devin Williams finished in 23rd place in the triple jump. Williams’ best leap of the day came on his first attempt with a distance of 41-4.75. The senior Williams scratched on his second attempt before capping his day with a 41-1.25 jump on the final attempt. La Follette’s Ladell Canon won the triple jump state championship with the best leap of the weekend at 47-3.75.
“Devin had a nagging injury that prevented him from really extending during the second phase of his triple jump, so he just wasn’t himself,” Olson said. “It was great that he could end his season at state though.”
Williams finished second at sectionals in the triple jump and was also a sectional qualifier in the high jump after finishing second to Zbornik in regionals.
Sophomore William Ockler finished in 24th place in the 200 run preliminaries on Friday, timing in at 22.83 seconds. Washington’s Elijah Johnson had the top time in both the preliminaries and finals, winning the title in the event on Saturday in 21.38.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.
“I think Will was a little awestruck,” Olson said. “Not many sophomores qualify for state and hopefully he’ll have a couple more chances over the next two years.”
Ockler was third at sectionals in the 200 to advance to state.
Senior Kaylynn Imsande finished in 24th place in the 3,200 run, timing in at 12:02.47. Onalaska sophomore Kora Malacek won the race in 10:36.25.
There is nothing quite like running in front of all those people on such a big stage,” Menomonie girls coach Matt Flug said. “I thought she did great.”
Imsande caps her career with the Mustangs with the school’s third best time in the 3,200, fourth best in the 1,600 and fifth fastest in the 800.
“She’s had a pretty impressive career and really had her best track season as a senior,” Flug said. “We are going to miss her next year not only for her talent, but for all she did to mentor our younger group of runners this season.”
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande runs in the Division 1 3,200-meter run on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Kaylynn Imsande
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (left) and Dorian Anderson (right) pose with their boys wheelchair team state championship trophy on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Ed Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Colfax's Samantha Pretasky lands a long jump attempt on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Evelyn Fryza makes a warmup toss.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren runs in the 100-meter dash.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight runs alongside Colfax's Jeremy Artist during the Division 1 100-meter finals on Saturday at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight, Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Rachel Smiskey makes a shot put attempt on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Rachel Smiskey
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson (left) and Parkview's Isaac Morris (middle) bump fist at the starting line along with Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg (right) before the start of the 1,600-meter wheelchair event.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's coach Pat Rothbauer (left) and Andy Hinzmann (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer coach Nick Schumacher and Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Sam Zbornik
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Menomonie's Sam Zbornik makes a high jump attempt at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer warms up before the girls 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (foreground) watches her youngster sister Alexa Post cross the finish line to win the 800-meter relay state championship.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Alexa Post (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Alexa Post (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Grace Post (left) and Maggie Sarauer (right) celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's (from left) Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Vanessa Jenneman pose on the podium after winning the Division 2 state championship in the 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post, Maggie Sarauer, Grace Post and Vanessa Jenneman celebrate after winning the Division 2 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell coach Marty Bushland celebrates with Rachel Smiskey after Smiskey took fifth in the Division 3 shot put.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post smiles as she crosses the finish line to win the Division 2 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post and Maggie Sarauer hug after winning the 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post and Maggie Sarauer hug after winning the 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann clears a hurdle during the Division 3 300-meter hurdles finals on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Torger Crick
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Gilman's Torger Crick runs in the Division 3 800-meter run on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek competes in the Division 3 800-meter run on Saturday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren runs to the finish in the Division 3 200-meter dash on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 6-1-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight runs in a 200-meter preliminary on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Joseph Thaler
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Joseph Thaler
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Joseph Thaler
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen runs in a heavy pack in the 3,200-meter run on Friday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Cole Michaelsen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Trey Hovde
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Trevor Rothbauer
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Luke Heidorn runs during the final leg of the 1,600-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Gilman's Torger Crick
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Gilman's Trevor Schmitt
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Elk Mound's Rian Flynn runs in the boys 1,600-meter relay on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Elk Mound's Brady Redwine and Cade Hanson make a baton exchange during a 1,600-meter relay preliminary.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Elk Mound's Brady Redwine and Cade Hanson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Elk Mound's Seth Hazen
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's LJ Schmelzer
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's LJ Schmelzer completes a successful high jump attempt.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's LJ Schmelzer
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell assistant coach Marcus Leland looks on as Orianna Lebal makes a pole vault attempt.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Orianna Lebal (left) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell assistant coach Marcus Leland (right) look at video after a successful pole vault attempt.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Morgan Jensen makes a discus warmup toss during Division 3 competition on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Morgan Jensen makes a discus warmup toss.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe makes a successful pole vault attempt.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
McDonell's Annabelle Abbe
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith runs in a 100-meter hurdles preliminary.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer warms up before the 800-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Grace Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Vanessa Jenneman (left) and Grace Post (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Vanessa Jenneman (left) and Grace Post (right)
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Brooke Lechleitner
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Brooke Lechleitner
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Brooke Lechleitner
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren starts her 400-meter preliminary race.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Thorp's Molly Milliren
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Stanley-Boyd's Jordan McKnight
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Kameri Meredith
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Maggie Sarauer begins the 400-meter relay.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post finishes up the girls 400-meter relay in first place on Friday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Bloomer's Alexa Post
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Colfax's Jeremy Artist
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann runs in the 300-meter hurdle preliminary on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Cadott's Andy Hinzmann
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson makes a shot put attempt on Friday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Dorian Anderson
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's Devin Williams
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's Devin Williams makes a triple jump attempt.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's Devin Williams
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's Devin Williams
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ty Wiberg
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's JD Czech makes his final discus throw of the day.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling looks at her time after her heat race.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's William Ockler runs in a 200-meter dash preliminary.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Menomonie's William Ockler
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field Championships 5-31-19
Chi-Hi's Ella Behling receives a hug after finishing sixth in the girls Division 1 800-meter run on Friday at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Subscribe to Breaking News