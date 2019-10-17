ELK MOUND — It came down to the final match.
Both the Colfax and Elk Mound volleyball teams entered Thursday's regular season finale 6-0 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
The Vikings continued their dominance of the conference with a 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-12) over the Mounders as Colfax won its seventh straight Dunn-St. Croix title.
"This group has put the time in. Their volleyball IQ and the amount of time they’ve put into this sport is second to none," Colfax coach Pam Meredith said. "They give everything they have. Everything we ask them to do, they do it and that’s why they get the results that they have."
For an Elk Mound team that had its sight set on making the season finale against Colfax matter, Thursday's loss hurt.
"We knew all season it was going to come to this and we wanted to make sure all season we put ourselves in position for this game to mean something," Elk Mound coach Sam Stelter said.
Elk Mound got off to nice start in the first set jumping ahead 3-0 but four straight from Colfax got the Vikings right back in the mix.
Colfax slowly built a lead pulling ahead 18-13 before the Vikings rattled off a 5-0 run to put them on the verge of an opening set victory.
The Mounders didn't give in getting two kills from Maggie Bartig and another from Sophie Cedarblad but Colfax secured the set win after kills from Kameri Meredith and Samantha Prestasky.
Set two looked to be over early as Colfax scored the first six points but slowly and steadily Elk Mound worked its way back into the fight. A couple of attack errors from Colfax pulled Elk Mound to within 15-13 generating a timeout from Coach Meredith.
Meredith inserted some humor into the team huddle and told the team to stay loose and not let any pressure get to them.
"Really it was just about, stay relaxed because we’re a good team," Meredith said. "Don’t panic really was what our concept was all night."
After the stoppage the Vikings took control back scoring the next nine points with Taylor Irwin leading the charge with three aces as Rachel Scharlau totaled three kills during the run and Prestasky two.
Colfax held a 16-12 advantage in the third set when Elk Mound made its run.
An 8-0 run gave Elk Mound a 20-16 lead. Morgan Kinblom served for the Mounders tallying a couple aces as Elk Mound stormed in front.
"It’s a mental game because they’ve been on top for so long but I think a big piece was for our kids to see that they can fall apart with the best of us," Stelter said, "so really just taking advantage of we have them down, let’s keep pushing, let’s keep executing and we did that."
Colfax got to within 24-23 before Cedarblade gave Elk Mound the victory with a kill.
Panic didn't set in for Colfax as it rebounded with authority in the fourth set not letting Elk Mound hold onto any momentum.
Seven straight from the Vikings pushed Colfax in front 11-2 as Jozie Buchanan added a two aces and Scharlau totaled three kills. Another 6-0 run with four kills from Meredith put Colfax up 17-5.
The Vikings held a 22-7 advantage but a few mistakes kept the set alive as Elk Mound scored five straight but Colfax finished off the Mounders as Prestasky got a block, Buchanan got a kill and Scharlau secured the conference title with the match-point kill.
Division 3 regionals begin Tuesday for both teams. Elk Mound received the No. 5 seed will try to quickly flush away the pain of the loss and refocus for a home playoff game against No. 12-seeded Brookwood.
"It’s going our motivation, our drive but Tuesday’s a new season," Stelter said. "This one doesn’t matter anymore. We set our sights on new goals. A regional title is a new goal, so this one hurts a little bit but we’re going to move past it and work towards a new accomplishment."
Meredith feels good about Colfax's placement for the tournament as the second-seeded Vikings host fellow Dunn-St. Croix foe Glenwood City. While the large group of seniors has won four conference championships Meredith said they want to make a statement in the postseason, something she said they haven't accomplished yet.
"We get the conference title (but) they feel we’ve gone out to early in the playoffs," Meredith said. "I hope we see this determination and we can stick to it this year."