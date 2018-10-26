Elk Mound’s Morgan Radtke was named the Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s volleyball player of the year for her performance this season for the Mounders.
Radtke tallied 494 kills on the season, according to maxpreps.com.
The senior middle blocker also had a team-high 86 blocks for a team that finished the season in second place a game back of Colfax.
Joining Radtke on the first team was her Elk Mound teammate Kortnee Halgren.
The setter led the Mounders with 618 assists and was second on the team with 51 aces.
Four members of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Vikings were named first-team all-conference. They include Alyssa Dachel, Kameri Meredith, Rachel Scharlau and Sam Pretasky.
Dachel led the Vikings with 370 digs and 61 aces from the libero spot.
Outside hitters Meredith and Scharlau lead the team in kills. Meredith had a team-high 267 with Scharlau adding 201.
Petasky was third on the team with 178 kills. She had a team-high 107 blocks with Meredith adding 70.
Setter Jozie Buchanan earned second-team honors for the Vikings. She totaled 425 assists on the season and also added 61 aces.
Elk Mound’s Abigail Curry also made it on the second team. Curry had a team-high 290 digs and was third on the team with 42 aces from her libero position.
Boyceville’s Jaida Peterson earned second-team honors. The senior outside hitter led the Bulldogs with 134 kills and 137 digs according to WisSports.net. Peterson also had a team-high 38 aces.
Hannah Johnson of Boyceville was named honorable mention performer after finishing second on the team with both 92 digs and 123 kills.
Also receiving honorable mention accolades was Savannah Henricks of Colfax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.