Elk Mound senior Morgan Radtke has been named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state first team for the 2018 season.
Radtke was one of seven players on the team to be an unanimous selection, joined by Rachel Aasby (Lourdes Academy), Jenna McNally (Grantsburg), Brooke Mosher (Waterloo), Mazie Nagel (Stratford), Keri Walker (Living Word Lutheran) and Brinley Wood (Cuba City).
Radtke led the Mounders with 494 kills this season, according to MaxPreps. Radtke had previously been named as the Dunn St. Croix Conference’s Player of the Year. Elk Mound finished the season with a 24-13 record, taking second place in the league standings. The Mounders fell in five sets to Eau Claire Regis in the Division 3 regional semifinals.
Colfax senior Alyssa Dachel and junior Kameri Meredith were each named as Division 3 honorable mentions. Both Dachel and Meredith were first team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference selections for the league champion Vikings. Meredith had a team-high 267 kills while Dachel had 370 digs for Colfax. The Vikings were 27-8 on the season and unbeaten in league play. Colfax was defeated by Eau Claire Regis in five sets in the Division 3 regional finals.
Nominations for the all-state came from WVCA member-coaches.
The 2018 WVCA All-State Awards Banquet will take place on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Crystal Room in Wisconsin Dells.
