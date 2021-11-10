Prep Volleyball: Elk Mound's Diermeier signs to play at Upper Iowa

ELK MOUND — McKenna Diermeier has been around the game of volleyball throughout her life.

Wednesday morning she put pen to paper to make sure that continues for the next several years.

The Elk Mound senior signed her letter of intent to play for Upper Iowa University, a Division II school located in Fayette, Iowa.

Diermeier signed in the high school gym in front of a large group of family, friends and other supporters who have cheered her and the Mounders on throughout her journey.

“Having all my teammates here (is important), they were the ones that supported me along the way and they are the ones I’m out there on the court with and obviously my friends I don’t play sports with they come to every single game," Diermeier said. "They’re there, they’re cheering for me. All my coaches and other adults that were there to support to me and my trainers and stuff like that.

"It just means so much.”

Diermeier gave her verbal commitment to play for the Peacocks as a sophomore, so Wednesday's signing was a long time coming.

“I’ve been committed to Upper Iowa since I was a sophomore so that verbal commitment isn’t the same as actually signing but just knowing that I’m knowing I’m going to be able to play the sport I love for another four years is super exciting," Diermeier said. "Knowing that it’s a university with coaches I really enjoy talking to and girls I’ve enjoyed getting to know already before going there, its super exciting.”

The Peacocks are currently receiving votes in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 national poll and play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a bevy of nationally-ranked teams including Winona State, St. Cloud University, Concordia-St. Paul, Wayne State, Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota-Duluth.

“I was on my campus visit as a sophomore, I knew I wanted to play in the NSIC for volleyball," Diermeier said. "It’s arguably the best conference for volleyball in Division II and when I was at Upper Iowa it was a super-welcoming environment. Everybody there made me feel very comfortable. Coach Nelson and Coach Sullivan did a really nice job getting to know me as a person and as a player. I just really enjoyed the environment.”

Diermeier earned first team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference accolades this fall in helping the Mounders finish second to Colfax in the conference standings. She is a three-time All-Dunn-St. Croix competitor also earning first team honors in 2020 and second team accolades in 2019.

Diermeier has grown up around volleyball as her mother Darla is a longtime coach of the sport. For McKenna that meant many years at practices and games with a journey that now won't be ending any time soon.

“My mom has been coaching volleyball for a really long time," Diermeier said. "I managed the high school team since I could walk, I was always up around shagging balls and talking with girls that were hurt and stuff like that.

"It’s just so exciting knowing this goal that I’ve had for such a long time is finally able to come true.”

