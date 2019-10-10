Fighting for every single point.
That's what Menomonie volleyball coach Corey Davis wants to see from his team.
Menomonie fought but it wasn't enough as the Mustangs were swept 3-0 (24-26, 16-25, 18-25) in a nonconference match against Medford on Thursday at Menomonie.
"I want them to continue to fight every single point," Davis said. "The end of the first set when we fought hard we took the lead and I think that’s how we need to play every single point and not just from time to time.
"That’s something a team needs to learn how to do and hopefully by experiencing that at the end of the set they’re learning to hopefully continue that for the whole match."
The Mustangs looked down and out as the Red Raiders neared set point in the first set. Strong passing and a reduction in hitting errors gave Menomonie a chance.
Medford held a 22-17 advantage but the Mustangs battled to score six straight to take a one-point lead. An ace from Tori Harmston pulled Menomonie to within one before Brynn Noble tied it at 22 with a kill.
A kill from McKinley Davis made it set point, leading 24-23 but Medford scored three straight to win the set.
"I thought we passed very well that first set and that gave us a lot of hitting opportunities and we were making way too many errors in the first part of the set when they got their big lead," Davis said. "Then we finally started to limit our errors a little bit and that’s what helped us draw closer."
Errors allowed the Red Raiders to take a 2-0 set lead over Menomonie. The Mustangs had taken a 6-4 advantage but then Medford scored eight consecutive that extended to a 12-1 run.
A couple aces from Shelby Thornton and two kills from Noble pulled Menomonie to within 20-12 but the Red Raiders fended off any threat by the Mustangs in set two.
"We had way too many hitting errors and when you’re not putting pressure on them and you’re giving points away, it makes their job a whole lot easier," Davis said. "Credit to them, they took advantage of it."
Successful attacks from Harmston and Noble helped Menomonie pull to within 11-10 in set three. A 7-2 run that included three serving errors by the Mustangs allowed Medford to build a lead.
The Red Raiders went up 23-15 but Menomonie didn't give in. The Mustangs got a kill from Noble and then took advantage of a few Medford mistakes to pull to within 23-18, but the Red Raiders closed the set and match with back-to-back points.
"I thought if we cut down our errors, that match is ours to win," Davis said. "That’s really the big thing. One of the things we wanted to do was limit our errors and we just didn’t do that enough tonight."
Noble led the Mustangs with nine kills as Maya Olson and McKinley Davis added five apiece. Menomonie had 27 hitting errors in the contest.
Thornton totaled 21 assists and seven digs. Emily Anderson had a team-high 14 digs with Davis adding 13. Ashleah Quilling had seven digs.
Menomonie has a tournament at Cumberland on Saturday before concluding the regular season the following Thursday by hosting Rice Lake.
"A couple points go the other way, this is a completely different match and that’s what this young team has to learn," Davis said, "that two or three points in that first set, we win the first set and it’s completely different. The momentum is on our side instead of their side."