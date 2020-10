Prep Volleyball: Menomonie readies for busy schedule following return from quarantine

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie volleyball team is about to get really busy.

The Mustangs played just their second game of the season since the middle of September on Monday, falling in straight sets to Chippewa Falls (8-25, 16-25, 18-25).

Menomonie (0-4, 0-3) fell in both matchups to Hudson in the first week of the year, but then had to quarantine for two weeks from possible COVID-19 exposure. One of those weeks was a bye while the team's two matchups against River Falls were rescheduled.

The Mustangs were out of quarantine on Friday, Oct. 2 and played Cadott one day later. Menomonie fell to the Hornets in straight sets but coach Kyle Moore said the team was much improved in its second competitive game back.

"We played amazing today I think, compared to what we went through," Moore said.

Moore said one of the biggest differences from Saturday to Monday was not just his team's level of play, but the amount of positivity and energy the Mustangs showed as well as serve receive.