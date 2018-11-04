Menomonie senior outside hitter Kylie Mogen has earned second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors for the 2018 season, the conference announced this week.
Mogen had 161 kills and 104 digs this season, according to MaxPreps, for the Mustangs as Menomonie went 9-26 and fell in straight sets to Wausau West in the regional semifinal round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Big Rivers Conference champion and Division 1 state qualifier River Falls had three players on the first team (Emily Banitt, Halle Olson, Anna Wolf) while Eau Claire North had two players (Olivia Laube and Bailey Thompson). Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake each had one player on the first team.
First Team—Emily Banitt, River Falls, Junior; Sophie Heller, Chippewa Falls, Senior; Olivia Laube, Eau Claire North, Junior; Jasmine Mlejnek, Rice Lake, Senior; Halle Olson, River Falls, Junior; Bailey Thompson, Eau Claire North, Junior; Anna Wolf, River Falls, Sophomore.
Second Team—Olivia Goulette, Hudson, Senior; Haley Graetz, River Falls, Freshman; Maddi Kealy, River Falls, Junior; Noelle Kiltie, Hudson, Junior; Kylie Mogen, Menomonie, Senior; Hanna Nilsson, Eau Claire Memorial, Senior; Kary Petricka, Eau Claire North, Senior.
Honorable Mention—Caelan Givens, Chippewa Falls, Junior; Anna Hansen, Eau Claire Memorial, Junior; Sarah Langlois, River Falls, Senior; Hannah Lee, Eau Claire Memorial, Senior; Mariah Marg, River Falls, Senior; Lydia Steinmetz, Chippewa Falls, Senior; Paityn Tiefs, Rice Lake, Senior; Kaitlyn Zignego, Hudson, Junior.
