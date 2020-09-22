Prep Volleyball Preview: Colfax aims to remain Dunn-St. Croix contender with largely-new roster

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Colfax volleyball team’s push for another Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship will include plenty of new contributors this fall.

The Vikings won their seventh consecutive DSC championship a season ago with a 7-0 league record and 24-10 mark overall, falling to Grantsburg in the Division 3 regional finals.

One starter from that team returns, but many influential athletes also have graduated as coach Pam Meredith looks to reshuffle the deck and maintain the program’s status as one of the best teams in the Dunn-St. Croix.

Junior Madison Barstad is the lone returning starter from last season. A versatile hitter, Barstad is also adding setting duties to her repertoire and Meredith lauded Barstad’s leadership early on in practices. Beyond Barstad, a large group of players will be making the jump from junior varsity and while many of those athletes suited up for varsity games this fall will be their first significant experience at the varsity level.