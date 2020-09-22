Prep Volleyball Preview: Colfax aims to remain Dunn-St. Croix contender with largely-new roster

The Colfax volleyball team’s push for another Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship will include plenty of new contributors this fall.
The Vikings won their seventh consecutive DSC championship a season ago with a 7-0 league record and 24-10 mark overall, falling to Grantsburg in the Division 3 regional finals.
One starter from that team returns, but many influential athletes also have graduated as coach Pam Meredith looks to reshuffle the deck and maintain the program’s status as one of the best teams in the Dunn-St. Croix.
Junior Madison Barstad is the lone returning starter from last season. A versatile hitter, Barstad is also adding setting duties to her repertoire and Meredith lauded Barstad’s leadership early on in practices. Beyond Barstad, a large group of players will be making the jump from junior varsity and while many of those athletes suited up for varsity games this fall will be their first significant experience at the varsity level.
Seniors Bailey Bradford, Brooklyn Stehling, Abby Irwin and Anna Geissler will all be making the jump. Meredith believes Bradford could be a difference maker in six rotations, Stehling can make her own mark as a setter/right side, credited Irwin’s approach and swing and said Geissler has been improving all around as a hitter/setter as a lefty. Sophomore libero Maci Harvey also brings ‘contagious energy’ to the position and will be a key help on defense.
Freshmen Jada Anderson and Jeanette Hydukovich could make an impact right away with the skills to compete but needing that all important practice and game time to hone their talents.
Meredith said her team’s willingness to learn and work is among its key strengths, important qualities for a team looking to grow.
“I have been extremely pleased with the overall effort since we started practice,” Meredith said. “It is not easy to wear a mask while working out, especially when it is hot and humid. The girls have demonstrated due diligence and a willingness to practice and compete in an unprecedented situation.
“I hope for their sake the season is able to continue because they are definitely deserving of having a chance to compete and create memories.”
Colfax opened the season with a road contest at Elk Mound last Tuesday before hosting the Mounders on Thursday.
The Vikings have the same schedule in week two of the season, playing at Boyceville Tuesday before hosting the Bulldogs on Thursday as the Dunn-St. Croix has opted for two matchups against the same team per week on its schedule.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!