Prep Volleyball Preview: New Boyceville coach Lane ready to build around returning core

The Boyceville volleyball team has a new coach and will have many new players this season.

The Bulldogs return four letterwinners for first-year coach Kacey Lane but will have many new faces taking on significant roles this fall.

Seniors Kady Grambow and Krissa Kersten will lead the way with their play and Lane also expects them to be leaders in a leadership capacity as well. Grambow had 115 kills and 109 digs a season ago while serving at a 85.4 percentage. Kersten had 133 digs and served at a rate of better than 89 percent.

Senior Mya Lagerstrom will be a key cog in the Bulldog defense while juniors Libby Bugo and Ella Holden are expected to make their mark on the front row.

“I believe that things will be slow at first getting used to the new ladies coming (in),” Lane said. “(But) once we bring it together we will be a force and (a) surprise to our competitors.”

The reworked Dunn-St. Croix Conference schedule features a pair of matchups per week against the same team so the Bulldogs will get in 14 DSC contests this fall. Spring Valley opened the schedule with a pair of contests against Colfax and Mondovi next on the schedule later in the month before later-season showdowns with Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City, Durand and Elk Mound.

