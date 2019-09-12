Strong starts weren't enough.
An inability to stop momentum or maintain long runs put the Menomonie volleyball team in challenging spots in a 3-0 loss (19-25, 22-25, 17-25) to Chippewa Falls in a Big Rivers Conference matchup on Thursday night in Menomonie.
"When we control the ball we're okay but we stopped controlling the ball," Menomonie coach Corey Davis said. "(Chippewa Falls) got on a couple of good servers and we just couldn't stop them on their longer runs. That's what really hurt us, their runs and our inability to score a lot of points in bunches."
The Mustangs got off quality starts in each of the first two set but they struggled to maintain the leads.
In the first set after dropping behind 4-1 Menomonie went on a 10-3 run after a kill from Jenna Schaefer. In response Chippewa Falls came back to score 11 of the next 12 points as the Cardinals pulled ahead 18-12. An inconsistent serve receive cause Menomonie issues as Chippewa Falls got three aces from Ella Hutzler during a 6-0 run.
"I think it starts with their feet," Davis said about fixing the serve receive issues. "A lot girls were reaching for the ball instead of moving their feet to the ball."
Chippewa Falls took an aggressive approach to serves that both gave them success and led to a string of errors.
"Serving is a fine line because you want to serve aggressive enough to get the other team out of system, so we practice that," Chippewa Falls coach Luke Heidtke said.
The Mustangs put got themselves into position to grab a set win by once against starting strong on set two. With Emma Levendoski serving Menomonie went on a 6-0 run to jump ahead of Chippewa Falls 8-3.
Chippewa Falls slowly chipped away at the Menomonie's lead tying the set at 14. Three straight from the Mustangs pushed them in front but the Cardinals came back on a 4-1 run.
A kill from Theresa Nichols gave Chippewa Falls a 21-20 advantage. Back-to-back scores gave Menomonie back the advantage but Chippewa Falls responded with four straight to close out the second set and lead the match 2-0.
"We've been working really hard in practice putting them in position where they have to come back from adversity, so we did a better job at it tonight," Heidtke said.
Chippewa Falls controlled much of the final set jumping ahead 13-6 and later 21-13. Menomonie put together a run to put the pressure on as Ashleah Quilling added two aces during a 4-0 spurt by the Mustangs but it wasn't enough as the Mustangs dropped to 0-2 in Big Rivers play.
When Menomonie was able to play under control they were able to find success. Davis said in order to be more consistent throughout a set and remain in control once a lead is gain the Mustangs are going to need to find more success at the net. They currently lack enough players who can power through defenses and Davis is looking for someone to step up and be someone who can keep opposing defenses on their heels.
"We got to find more than one player that can put the ball on the floor," Davis said. "So we got one, our middle Brynn Noble who is consistently putting ball on the floor but we have to find hitters that can find a way to score and right now we don't have that and until we do we're going to struggle."
Menomonie returns to the court on Saturday in an invitational at Hudson before a nonconference matchup at New Richmond on Tuesday. On Thursday the Mustangs are back to Big Rivers Conference play with a trip to River Falls.
"I think they were two matches we had chances to compete," Davis said of losses to Eau Claire Memorial and Chippewa Falls. "It's going to get tougher from here."