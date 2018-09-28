Just as it has been for the past several years, Colfax and Elk Mound have battled it out for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title.
And although it is still early in the season, the Vikings moved into sole possession of first place with an exciting five-set win on the Mounders’ home court on Tuesday.
The Mounders took the first set 25-23 on strong net play by Morgan Radtke and the help of six serving errors by the Vikings. Colfax came back to win the second set 25-21 as Jozie Buchanan served up an ace for set point.
The Vikings were up by four points in the third set before Radtke caught fire and scored on four kills and McKenna Diermeier put the set away for the Mounders on her own kill for the 25-20 win. Colfax coach Pam Meredith made some changes with her lineup in set four in an attempt to slow Radtke down which worked pretty well, as the Vikings won handily 25-11 to force the fifth and deciding set. The Mounders went on a tear, jumping out to a 3-0 lead, and led 7-4 a few minutes later. Meredith called a timeout to get her players regrouped and from there, it was all Colfax as they went on a 12-2 run to win 15-9. Kameri Meredith had six kills, including the final one in the stretch.
“As usual, it was a knock out, drag down fight when we play Elk Mound,” coach Meredith said. “I give a big shout out to both teams for another amazing effort and they should all be proud of themselves,” she added.
Radtke led both teams in kills with 21 of the Mounders 42, and collected 12 digs. Diermeier added five kills and led the Mounders in digs with 24, Abigail Curry fiished with 16 digs, Kortnee Hagen was the assist leader with 25 while Qwyann Tyman added 10 assists.
Colfax finished with 49 kills including 18 by Meredith, 15 from Rachael Scharlau and seven by Sam Pretasky. Taylor Irwin came up with 21 digs and 17 assists, Buchanan led in assists with 27 with 13 digs, Alyssa Dachel added 20 digs and Meredith 15.
Colfax would stay unbeaten in league play with a three-set win over Elmwood on Thursday evening in Colfax.
Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 0
At Spring Valley, the Mounders bounced back on Thursday with a straight-set victory over the Cardinals (25-13, 25-18, 25-23).
Radtke led Elk Mound with 18 kills while Diermeier added nine. Kortnee Halgren had a team-high 23 assists in the win and also had a team-best four aces while Curry and Qwynn Tyman each added three aces. Diermeir and Curry also had 10 digs apiece for the Mounders.
