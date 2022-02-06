Prep Wrestling: Bloomer/Colfax's Rothbauer wins Cloverbelt title, Blanchard and Poirier take second

CADOTT — Bloomer/Colfax senior wrestler Bowen Rothbauer won a Cloverbelt Conference championship on Saturday at the individual tournament.

Rothbauer (36-2) finished first for the Raptors at 160 with his pinfall win over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Garrett Learman moving him into the finals where he nipped Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer in a 6-4 sudden victory, the second time in recent weeks Rothbauer earned an overtime win over Pfeiffer in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers.

“It’s been good. It’s been some good matchups and it seems like each one’s been getting closer and he’s been working hard putting a lot of time into the conditioning and it was another good match," Bloomer/Colfax coach Cecil Philson said of Rothbauer's championship win.

Bloomer/Colfax was fourth as a team with 102 points, one point ahead of Abbotsford/Colby in fifth. Alex Poirier (13-6) and Luke Blanchard (22-5) were each runner-up for the Raptors. Poirier's 7-3 decision win over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Keeghan Anding in the 145 semifinals moved him into the championship match where he fell by a late pinfall to Abbotsford/Colby's Tanner Halopka. Blanchard earned a 13-0 major decision against Abbotsford/Colby's Brayden Meyer before falling to Drier.

“We’ve got a really strong senior class and they’re just wonderful to have around. It’s good to get these good matchups," Philson said of Poirier and Blanchard. "Both Alex and Luke both their final matches were tough kids, unfortunately those two didn’t go our way today but good competition and that’s what we need before the regional tournament.”

Brok Mccann (8-9) was third for the Raptors at 195 pounds and Ayden Anderson (13-14) took fourth at 106. Bloomer/Colfax opens Division 2 regionals at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal next Saturday.

“It’s good to see someone that’s going to be on the team next year step up and place here at the conference tournament," Philson said of Mccann. "He’s got a nice shot, he’s just has some things to work on to make sure he’s getting it every time. It’s good to see him step up today.”

Cadott won the team championship with 232 team points in front of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (198) and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (176) for the top team spot.

