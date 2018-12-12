Many familiar faces return this winter for the Boyceville wrestling team.
But it will be the growth of some of its younger grapplers that may ultimately decide how successful the Bulldogs can be.
Jamie Olson returns for his 19th year leading the Bulldogs with a 239-99 overall record in dual competition. The familiar face leading the program is joined by many on the mat, led by three-time state champion Brock Schlough.
Earlier this year Schlough signed his letter of intent to wrestle at St. Cloud State and begins his senior season with a 133-5 overall record. He looks to become just the 17th person in state history to win four titles. He is joined by Trett Joles who finished in third place at state a season ago. Joles scored 46 wins and had 23 pins last year as well. Nick Goodell (21 wins), Eli Swanson (19 wins), Nate Stuart (19 wins) and Taylor Schmid (12 wins) return to give the team an experienced core for the always-tough team.
“(We want to) have a lot of fun competing together and improving one percent each day,” Olson said. “We have team and individual goals and we will work hard at achieving them.”
Those veterans will be joined by a large class of youngsters that will fill out the roster and look to make an impact in their first years of lengthy varsity action.
“We are going to be really young with the majority of our team freshmen and sophomores,” Olson said. “Brock, Nick and Eli will have to lead a young, but hungry bunch.”
Boyceville opened the season with a team dual at Cumberland on Nov. 30 before taking part in a dual event on Saturday in Wisconsin Dells. The Bulldogs continue action on Saturday in a tournament at Osceola before a pair of home duals against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Dec. 18) and Clear Lake (Dec. 20) later in the month.
Boyceville also has home duals in January with Mondovi (Jan. 17) and Glenwood City (Jan. 24).
