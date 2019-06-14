Boyceville senior Brock Schlough was named the high school athlete of the year at the eighth annual Wisconsin Sports Show on June 6 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin Sports Awards celebrates excellence in Wisconsin high school, collegiate and professional sports according to event host Good Karma Brands.
The St. Cloud State wrestling commit went 50-0 this year at the 152 pound weight class for the Bulldogs and captured his fourth straight Division 3 wrestling championship. Schough became just the 17th wrestler in Wisconsin history to win four state title. His career includes a record of 183-5 with four sectional, regional and conference championships.
Schlough edged fellow high school athletes Mount Horeb swimmer Grace Bennin and Onalaska cross country runner Luther’s David Vannucchi. Bennin will swim at the University of Minnesota next year while Vannucchi is committed to the University of Wisconsin.
A complete recording of the awards show can be found at https://goodkarmabrands.com/wisconsin-sports-awards/.