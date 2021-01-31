Prep Wrestling Division 1 Regionals: Menomonie crowns three champs, advances six to sectionals

Casey (12-2) was ranked 10th at 106 in the state rankings and will be moving on after finishing runner-up. He opened his day with a pinfall win on Hudson's Austin Krenz to qualify for the finals where he lost by 8-2 decision to River Falls' Travis Moelter, but defeated Krenz by rule for second.

Evenson (10-4) won two matches by decision at 120 while falling by a 4-2 decision to Eau Claire Memorial's Christan Franchuk in the title match. Evenson defeated Superior's Wyatt Johnson to start his day in the semifinals and clinched second place with a 6-4 decision win over Chippewa Falls' David Hughes.

Boyette (5-3) was victorious in three of his four matches on the day, utilizing a pinfall win and major decision victory to advance to the finals at 195 where he was pinned by Hudson's Ben Steltzner. But Boyette came back to earn a pinfall win against Chippewa Falls' Thomas Clary and is moving on.

Blane Keyes (8-5) and Brady Thompson (6-7) just missed on advancing by finishing third at 152 and 182, respectively. Nick Haviland was fourth at 160.

As a team the Mustangs were third in scoring at 185.5 points, trailing Hudson (238) and River Falls (191).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.