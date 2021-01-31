Prep Wrestling Division 1 Regionals: Menomonie crowns three champs, advances six to sectionals

EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie wrestling team crowned three Division 1 regional champions on Saturday afternoon while advancing another three competitors to next Saturday's sectionals in Wausau.
Kellan Aure, Cody Kwak and Girard Jones finished at the top of their respective weight classes while Brayten Casey, Zach Evenson and Josh Boyette each finished second to advance to the next round at Wausau East.
Aure (12-1) opened his day at 132 pounds with a pinfall win over Eau Claire North's Michael Halverson in 13 seconds to advance to the semifinals where he defeated New Richmond's Bode Gabriel by 10-0 major decision. In the championship match Aure earned a 11-8 decision over Hudson's Matthew Feia to take the title.
Kwak (10-3) secured pinfall wins over Superior's Will Lampton and River Falls' Marcus Cudd to advance to the championship match at 220 where he defeated Eau Claire Memorial's Hendrick Boese by a 15-4 major decision. Kwak was an honorable mention in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 1 state poll at 220.
Jones (12-1) was ranked fourth at 285 and performed in a way fitting his high ranking with a pair of first-round pinfall wins to take the heavyweight title. Jones started his day in the semifinals by pinning Superior's Josh Lambert in 55 seconds before securing a pinfall on New Richmond's Adam Stener in 1:06 for the title.
Casey (12-2) was ranked 10th at 106 in the state rankings and will be moving on after finishing runner-up. He opened his day with a pinfall win on Hudson's Austin Krenz to qualify for the finals where he lost by 8-2 decision to River Falls' Travis Moelter, but defeated Krenz by rule for second.
Evenson (10-4) won two matches by decision at 120 while falling by a 4-2 decision to Eau Claire Memorial's Christan Franchuk in the title match. Evenson defeated Superior's Wyatt Johnson to start his day in the semifinals and clinched second place with a 6-4 decision win over Chippewa Falls' David Hughes.
Boyette (5-3) was victorious in three of his four matches on the day, utilizing a pinfall win and major decision victory to advance to the finals at 195 where he was pinned by Hudson's Ben Steltzner. But Boyette came back to earn a pinfall win against Chippewa Falls' Thomas Clary and is moving on.
Blane Keyes (8-5) and Brady Thompson (6-7) just missed on advancing by finishing third at 152 and 182, respectively. Nick Haviland was fourth at 160.
As a team the Mustangs were third in scoring at 185.5 points, trailing Hudson (238) and River Falls (191).
Division 1 prep wrestling sectionals at Eau Claire North 1-30-21
