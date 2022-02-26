Prep Wrestling Division 1 State: Menomonie's Casey rallies to state championship at 106 pounds

MADISON — Menomonie sophomore Brayten Casey overcame a late deficit and an injured shoulder to win the Division 1 state championship at 106 pounds on Saturday evening at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Junior Kellan Aure finished in second at 132 for the Mustangs.

Casey (43-3) came from behind to score a 9-7 victory in triple overtime over Neenah's Jacob Herm with his takedown in the final extra period being the difference.

“I was just out there happy to wrestle, out there having fun," Casey said. "I was getting to my stuff. I was able to score some points there at the end and finally got that takedown.”

The match started quickly and strongly for Casey as he logged four quick points with a takedown and nearfall almost immediately after the opening whistle, creating the first of many loud roars from a packed Kohl Center crowd throughout the evening.

“I wanted to get to my stuff right away and he just gave me a chance and I went with it," Casey said.

Herm held a 7-5 lead in the third period before Casey logged a pair of one-point scores to even the match late and force additional time. The match had two injury stoppages as the Menomonie coaching staff looked at Casey's shoulder. But the sophomore said he was able to gut through it and put it out of his mind.

Like Casey, Aure also put on a show as the junior rallied late in the final period to force overtime before falling 6-4 in the third overtime to unbeaten Wyatt Duchateau (47-0) of Arrowhead. Aure lost to Duchateau in his first match of the season at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational in early December and after that match knew if they met again, he'd have a better showing.

That proved true as Aure pushed the sophomore to the limit and tied the score at four late in the third period with a takedown. Duchateau picked up two points in the second overtime and Aure was unable to match that in overtime three.

“A lot of people didn’t think I was going to be here," Aure said. "A lot of people were even like ‘who is this guy’?”

Both Casey and Aure advanced to Saturday's state championship matches with victories on Thursday and Friday.

Casey started his tournament Thursday by edging Badger's Locan Clausen (33-6) in the preliminaries before earning a 4-3 decision win over De Pere's Mycah Beckett (43-7) in the quarterfinals. Friday night's semifinal win for Casey came by an injury forfeit over Sun Prairie's Christopher Anderson (46-5).

Aure started his state tournament with a dominant 11-1 major decision over Wauwatosa West/East's Nikita Adamov. Aure pinned Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker in the quarterfinals and followed that up with a 3-0 decision over Appleton North's Jake Stoffel (43-3).

Casey and Aure are the highest finishing Mustang wrestlers at state since Sam Skillings took second at 182 pounds in 2019. Prior to Casey, Menomonie's last state championships were captured by Mason Stokke when he took home the titles at 195 and 220 in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

But even as the state championship is still fresh in Casey's mind, he won't wait long to being his journey for a second.

“I’m getting ready (Sunday)," Casey said. "I’m getting going right away.”

