Prep Wrestling Division 3 State: Boyceville's Joles caps career with third state title

WAUSAU — Saturday was the last page in a chapter for Trett Joles.
But the story for the Boyceville senior was written in dominance as Joles powered his way to a third state championship with a victory at 195 pounds at the Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament at Wausau East High School.
Joles (19-0) won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by pinfall before clinching his third crown with a 21-5 technical fall victory against Stratford's Raife Smart.
“That last match I probably could’ve did some moves to put him in a weird position and maybe get the fall, but in the end I wanted to go three periods and I wanted to see how many takedowns I could get and I’m pretty satisfied with how I did," Joles said.
Tyler Dormanen finished in third place at 160 as a part of a strong day for the Bulldogs.
“It’s great. This year was amazing," Joles said. "A lot of teams folded up shop but our team came together. Coach Day, Coach Olson and we really made the most of it. Tyler Dormanen got third. We made the most of it. We were practicing hard every day. It was just as fun as the other state titles.”
Joles started the day with a quarterfinal pinfall win over De Soto's Cezar Garcia at 2:02 before securing a third-period pin of Random Lake's Brock Upson to move onto the finals. The three wins brings his career record to an astonishing 161-3 with just one loss in the last three years. Joles was third at 182 in 2018 before winning his first state championship a season later in the same weight class. He repeated as 182 champion in 2020 before bumping up for his senior season.
Saturday's state championship marked the fifth year in a row that a Joles brother won a state wrestling title. His older brother Garrett won championships at 195 in 2017 and 2018.
Dormanen battled back from a 6-2 decision loss in the quarterfinals to Southern Door's Grant Englebert to run through the consolation bracket to finish third. Two major decision wins advanced Dormanen to the third-place match where he earned a 9-6 decision victory over La Crosse Aquinas' David Malin.
Saturday night will be Joles' last night on the mat as a competitor as the senior will continue as an athlete in college but with a different sport as he moves on to play baseball at Indiana State.
But Joles has already said he plans on returning in his offtime to work with the junior Dormanen — his practice partner this season — to help push him to make the next step forward for his senior season.