Prep Wrestling Division 3 State: Boyceville's Joles caps career with third state title

WAUSAU — Saturday was the last page in a chapter for Trett Joles.

But the story for the Boyceville senior was written in dominance as Joles powered his way to a third state championship with a victory at 195 pounds at the Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament at Wausau East High School.

Joles (19-0) won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by pinfall before clinching his third crown with a 21-5 technical fall victory against Stratford's Raife Smart.

“That last match I probably could’ve did some moves to put him in a weird position and maybe get the fall, but in the end I wanted to go three periods and I wanted to see how many takedowns I could get and I’m pretty satisfied with how I did," Joles said.

Tyler Dormanen finished in third place at 160 as a part of a strong day for the Bulldogs.

“It’s great. This year was amazing," Joles said. "A lot of teams folded up shop but our team came together. Coach Day, Coach Olson and we really made the most of it. Tyler Dormanen got third. We made the most of it. We were practicing hard every day. It was just as fun as the other state titles.”