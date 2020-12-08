Prep Wrestling: Heavyweights Joles, Plemon earn pinfall wins for Boyceville in season-opening dual defeat at Cadott

“Trett’s at another level, he just is. He’s a kid that he’s the full package," Olson said. "He’s hard to score on. The kid had him in trouble, he’s got great hips (and) he come out of that. He’s going to come out of scrambles. It’s hard to give Trett a good workout in the room, we don’t have kids that can go with him.

"Trett is just a phenomenal wrestler (and) athlete.”

Plemon followed with an impressive effort of his own by controlling his match at 285 against Mengel before securing a pinfall with 23 seconds left in the second period to put the Bulldogs ahead 12-6.

“(Keegan) Plemon’s going to have a good year for us," Olson said. "He’s worked hard in the offseason and he’s going to have a good year. I’m excited for him.”

The Bulldogs and Hornets had a combined seven state qualifiers from a season ago in action on Tuesday with two matchups of competing state qualifiers. The Bialzik/Wahl match kicked off the night and the 160 battle between Nate Stuart and Cole Pfeiffer closed the night. Pfeiffer grabbed two late points in the second period to tie the score at eight before adding two in the final period of a hotly-contested 10-8 decision.