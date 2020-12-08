Prep Wrestling: Heavyweights Joles, Plemon earn pinfall wins for Boyceville in season-opening dual defeat at Cadott

CADOTT — The heavy hitters for the Boyceville wrestling team came out strong in Tuesday's season opener as Trett Joles and Keegan Plemon picked up pinfall wins in the team's 45-18 dual defeat at Cadott.
The two-time state champion Joles won the first match of the night for the Bulldogs by pinning Gavin Tegels at 220 pounds before Plemon followed up with a pin over Kane Mengel at 285.
Noah Evanson won by forfeit at 106 but that would be the final victory of the evening for an undermanned Bulldogs team as Cadott rallied to the dual win.
“They’re going to have a fun season and so are we," Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said of facing Cadott. "This was a good match for us. We need to get better. We need to get in better shape and there was a lot of close matches in there.”
Cadott's Nelson Wahl and Dawson Webster opened the match with decision wins against Ira Bialzik and Tyler Dormanen at 170 and 182, respectively, before a double forfeit at 195 set the stage for Joles and Plemon.
Joles picked up where he left off last February when dominated his way to a Division 3 state individual championship at 182 pounds. The senior raced out to a big lead against Tegels, a wrestler that won 33 matches a season ago, before picking up the pinfall just past the halfway point of the third period to tie the match at six.
“Trett’s at another level, he just is. He’s a kid that he’s the full package," Olson said. "He’s hard to score on. The kid had him in trouble, he’s got great hips (and) he come out of that. He’s going to come out of scrambles. It’s hard to give Trett a good workout in the room, we don’t have kids that can go with him.
"Trett is just a phenomenal wrestler (and) athlete.”
Plemon followed with an impressive effort of his own by controlling his match at 285 against Mengel before securing a pinfall with 23 seconds left in the second period to put the Bulldogs ahead 12-6.
“(Keegan) Plemon’s going to have a good year for us," Olson said. "He’s worked hard in the offseason and he’s going to have a good year. I’m excited for him.”
The Bulldogs and Hornets had a combined seven state qualifiers from a season ago in action on Tuesday with two matchups of competing state qualifiers. The Bialzik/Wahl match kicked off the night and the 160 battle between Nate Stuart and Cole Pfeiffer closed the night. Pfeiffer grabbed two late points in the second period to tie the score at eight before adding two in the final period of a hotly-contested 10-8 decision.
“We knew they’d be really tough matches and kids don’t like to lose so they were good matches to get," Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. "We’re glad we got them. Any time you wrestle a Boyceville wrestler you know it’s going to be tough.”
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag won a Division 3 state title last year at 106 and earned a first-round pinfall win over Boyceville's Emma Gruenhagen at 126. Tristen Drier pinned Boyceville's Peyton Ponath at 152 in the first round.
With weekend tournaments being trimmed out of regular season schedules this winter, teams are making the most of each competition they get. Boyceville and Cadott also contested a larger-than-normal amount of exhibition matches, giving as many wrestlers as much mat time as possible.
“That was the goal tonight, get us as many matches as we could," Olson said. "Even our varsity kids, let’s get them a couple matches and it worked out great.”
Olson said the team is looking to get back to full strength as the season gets going and the team is back in action on Dec. 15 at Spring Valley/Elmwood before home duals with Glenwood City (Dec. 22) and Phillips (Dec. 29) to close out the month.
