Win the matches you have. That's Menomonie wrestling coach Ray Paul's goal for every dual.
The Mustangs emerged victorious in four of eight contested weight classes in addition to six forfeit victories in a 60-21 Big Rivers Conference dual win over Eau Claire North in Menomonie on Thursday evening.
"I thought we performed okay. We’re still progressing, we’re still getting to some positions that we need to get better at but we’re battling, we’re competing and our kids care," Paul said. "If you got kids that care and are willing to work, you can’t really ask for more than that."
All four wins for Menomonie came by fall as Caleb Macke got the Mustangs on the board at 170 pounds with a pin in 37 seconds over Eau Claire North's Jin Yang. Josh Boyette added a pinfall victory at 182 in 1:48 over Xavion Biesterveld.
Fenton won at 285 pinning Dean Nash in 1:17 and Minkus Vang won by pin in 0:57 over Charlie Moua.
At 138 Nick Haviland dropped a 10-7 decision to Mekhi Thomas but Haviland made a late push almost pinning in the final minute of the third round but Thomas held on to hold his lead and get the win.
In the final home dual of the season, Menomonie recognized its six seniors in Cole Larson, Hunter Deutsch, Sam Skillings, Willo Otto, Jaylen Wright and Andrew Fenton. Deutsch, Otto and Skillings got forfeit victories with Wright not in the lineup. Fenton got a pin in his match and Paul said Larson took on the toughest matchup the Huskies had as he got pinned in the final minute of the third round to North's Ethan Johnson.
"Cole had probably their best kid out there and he works and he’s gotten so much better over the course of this year just on care level," Paul said of Larson. "Hunter is the same way. Those guys just coming out here and battling and learning and constantly progressing. Andrew obviously is a pretty tough but he’s forcing himself to do things the right way and doing things the way he should be doing them."
Menomonie has one final Big Rivers dual of the season as the Mustangs travel to Hudson next Thursday. Menomonie currently sits at 4-1 in conference duals on the year. It's now less than a month until regionals and Paul continues to look for his guys clean up some of the mistakes they've been making. Once they get those issues eliminated he feels the group can finish the season strong.
"We still got a lot of positions, base positions that we’re still struggling at — we can’t score from it, we can’t get to the right pressures, we can’t finish certain stuff," Paul said. "It’s cleaning that up and being really confident in our base positions and let everything else take care of itself."
