Prep Wrestling: Menomonie's Casey, Aure win championships at Cadott invite

Brayten Casey and Kellan Aure took home individual championships to lead the Menomonie wrestling team on Saturday at the Cadott invitational.

Casey (19-1) won the crown at 106 pounds while Aure (13-2) was first at 138 as the Mustangs finished fourth as a team. Nick Haviland, Josh Boyette, Cody Kwak and Andrew Schaefer each finished second in their respective classes.

Casey utilized two pinfall wins in early-round matches to advance to the championship match where he defeated Glenwood City's Wyatt Unser by a 7-4 decision. Aure also started his tournament day with two pinfall wins before grabbing the title with a 15-4 major decision win against Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag.

Haviland (15-7) earned a pin in the quarterfinals and 5-3 decision in the semifinals at 170 before falling to Cadott's Dawson Webster by pinfall in the championship. Boyette (12-2) pinned his way to the finals quickly with two first-round wins at 195 before falling by pin to Regis/Altoona's Caden Weber. Kwak (19-3) also scored two pinfalls early at 220 to move into the championship match before being pinned by Cadott's Gavin Tegels. Andrew Schaefer (285) earned a pinfall win in the 285 quarters and a 6-4 decision win over Thorp's Nathan Zarins in the semis before being pinned by Whitehall's Wylie Dunn in the title match.

Kolyn Wolf (14-7) finished third at 120, pinning Bruce's Ronan Garcia in 55 seconds to earn the spot while Walker Ferguson was eighth at 145 for the Mustangs. The hometown Hornets won the team championship with 487 points, followed by Glenwood City (424), Regis/Altoona (398) and Menomonie (348).

Earlier in the week the Mustangs fell in a Big Rivers dual to New Richmond 40-34 on Thursday. Aure, Haviland, Boyette and Kwak each picked up pinfall wins over the Tigers in their respective matchups. Casey scored a 10-1 major decision win and Zach Richards was victorious by forfeit at 170 for the Mustangs.

Menomonie returns to the mat at home on Thursday against Chippewa Falls for senior night before wrestling at a tournament in Stevens Point on Saturday.

