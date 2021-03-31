Prep Wrestling: Menomonie's Jones, Aure garner All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors

Menomonie senior Girard Jones and sophomore Kellan Aure were selected as members of the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2020-21 season.
Jones (17-3) finished fourth at the Division 1 individual state championships after earning regional and sectional championships. Aure (14-3) won a regional title before taking third at sectionals.
“Kellan and Girard are well deserving first team all-conference guys who were very solid for us all year, Girard being a state placewinner and Kellan being a match away from qualifying,” Menomonie coach Raymond Paul said.
Four wrestlers were selected to the second team as senior Zach Evenson (10-6), junior Nick Haviland (5-4), sophomore Cody Kwak (10-3) and freshman Brayten Casey (12-2) were honored as a part of the second team.
“We were right on the doorstep of having multiple other guys reaching the first team honor,” Paul said. “Brayten split with (River Falls sophomore Travis) Moelter this season, who earned first team, Cody Kwak was a regional champion and was one of the next in voting to be put in that category and Zach Evenson was a regional runner-up who was a couple key wins away from being considered.
“Nonetheless, it is a great achievement in a very tough conference to be one of the top wrestlers in the BRC. All of our guys earned their honor and the exciting thing is we have seven of the nine guys coming back and working to move up this list next year.”
Junior Blane Keyes (8-5) and sophomore Brady Thompson (6-7) were picked for the third team.
Hudson’s Peter Hansen was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Wrestler of the Year.
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Ethan Schermitzler, senior, Eau Claire Memorial; AJ Henn, senior, Hudson; Ethan Winkelman, freshman, Hudson; Peter Hansen, senior Hudson; Jacob Hansen, junior, Hudson; Hank Gierke, senior, Hudson; Ben Steltzner, senior, Hudson; Kellan Aure, sophomore, Menomonie; Girard Jones, senior; Menomonie; Carter Schulz, junior, Rice Lake; Travis Moelter, sophomore, River Falls; James Hampton, junior, River Falls; Tyler Haydon, junior, River Falls; Miles Longsdorf, junior, River Falls; Vito Massa, junior, River Falls.
Second Team—Xander Neal, freshman, Chippewa Falls; David Hughes, junior, Chippewa Falls; Christian Franchuk, sophomore, Eau Claire Memorial; Henk Boese, senior, Eau Claire Memorial; Riley Steltzner, sophomore, Hudson; Matt Feia, senior, Hudson; Breyton Casey, freshman, Menomonie; Zach Evenson, senior, Menomonie; Nick Haviland, junior, Menomonie; Cody Kwak, sophomore, Menomonie; Brody Lammers, freshman, Rice Lake; Jacob Sirek, senior, Rice Lake; Owen Larson, junior, River Falls; Gavin Kohel, sophomore, River Falls.
Third Team—Ian Johnson, junior, Eau Claire Memorial; Connor Anderson, sophomore, Eau Claire Memorial; Carson Duerkop, junior, Eau Claire North; Nathan Schindler, senior, Eau Claire North; Davin Xiong, senior, Eau Claire North; Trey Steele, junior, Eau Claire North; Austin Krenz, sophomore, Hudson; Graeme Anderson, sophomore, Hudson; Erik Stubbendick, junior, Hudson; Blane Keyes, junior, Menomonie; Brady Thompson, sophomore, Menomonie; Josh Boyette, junior, Menomonie; Easton Stone, freshman, Rice Lake; Jacob Range, freshman, River Falls.