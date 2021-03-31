Prep Wrestling: Menomonie's Jones, Aure garner All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors

Menomonie senior Girard Jones and sophomore Kellan Aure were selected as members of the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2020-21 season.

Jones (17-3) finished fourth at the Division 1 individual state championships after earning regional and sectional championships. Aure (14-3) won a regional title before taking third at sectionals.

“Kellan and Girard are well deserving first team all-conference guys who were very solid for us all year, Girard being a state placewinner and Kellan being a match away from qualifying,” Menomonie coach Raymond Paul said.

Four wrestlers were selected to the second team as senior Zach Evenson (10-6), junior Nick Haviland (5-4), sophomore Cody Kwak (10-3) and freshman Brayten Casey (12-2) were honored as a part of the second team.

“We were right on the doorstep of having multiple other guys reaching the first team honor,” Paul said. “Brayten split with (River Falls sophomore Travis) Moelter this season, who earned first team, Cody Kwak was a regional champion and was one of the next in voting to be put in that category and Zach Evenson was a regional runner-up who was a couple key wins away from being considered.